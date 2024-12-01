Venice Shorts: Dell Homeless Housing Revisions to Be Heard by Coastal Commission

CCC Will Hear Redesignation and Rezoning in December in Newport Beach

By Nick Antonicello

Despite overwhelming and consistent local opposition from the Venice community, a date has been announced for the California Coastal Commission (CCC) to hear the amendments and revisions to the Venice Dell Community Project, more commonly known as the Monster on the Median!

Despite the fact the Venice Neighborhood Council went on the record seeking the revisions and amendments go through traditional and normal processes, this state land use bureaucracy will hold a public hearing beginning at 9:00 AM at the Newport Beach Civic Center located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach.

The CCC didn’t even have the decency to host the meeting in Los Angeles County, forcing locals to travel some 50 miles to once again oppose a project that has been described as a land grab that Venetians have opposed for nearly a decade!

At the last meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council, opposition to the project in public comment was 5-1 with some forty others opposing the proposal, but waiving their right to speak.

Local control and home rule is being tossed in the garbage for non-resident, not-for-profit bureaucrats who are obsessed in constructing a virtual slum by the sea that will further erode the tourist destination appeal of Venice, still recovering from the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic and a struggling economy.

For how does building such a mess steps from the beach prepare Los Angeles for the slew of marquee events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl (2027), or the 2028 Summer Olympics?

It just doesn’t.

All Venice residents are urged to attend, or send public comments so our collective voices can be heard.

The public notice is attached here.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and a member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a tip or a take all things Venice? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com