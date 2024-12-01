December 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development

Venice Shorts: Dell Homeless Housing Revisions to Be Heard by Coastal Commission

CCC Will Hear Redesignation and Rezoning in December in Newport Beach

By Nick Antonicello

Despite overwhelming and consistent local opposition from the Venice community, a date has been announced for the California Coastal Commission (CCC) to hear the amendments and revisions to the Venice Dell Community Project, more commonly known as the Monster on the Median!

Despite the fact the Venice Neighborhood Council went on the record seeking the revisions and amendments go through traditional and normal processes, this state land use bureaucracy will hold a public hearing beginning at 9:00 AM at the Newport Beach Civic Center  located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach.

The CCC didn’t even have the decency to host the meeting in Los Angeles County, forcing locals to travel some 50 miles to once again oppose a project that has been described as a land grab that Venetians have opposed for nearly a decade!

At the last meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council, opposition to the project in public comment was 5-1 with some forty others opposing the proposal, but waiving their right to speak.

Local control and home rule is being tossed in the garbage for non-resident, not-for-profit bureaucrats who are obsessed in constructing a virtual slum by the sea that will further erode the tourist destination appeal of Venice, still recovering from the economic damage inflicted by the pandemic and a struggling economy.

For how does building such a mess steps from the beach prepare Los Angeles for the slew of marquee events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl (2027), or the 2028 Summer Olympics?

It just doesn’t.

All Venice residents are urged to attend, or send public comments so our collective voices can be heard.

The public notice is attached here.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and a member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a tip or a take all things Venice? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Injury Collision Reported at W Sunset & Brooktree Intersection

November 29, 2024

Read more
November 29, 2024

Emergency Responders Were Dispatched to the Scene A traffic collision resulting in injuries occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

33-Unit Santa Monica Apartment Complex Listed for $23M

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Property Offered at Approximately $576 per Square Foot A multifamily apartment complex located at 537 San Vicente Boulevard has...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Police Investigating Collision Near Main & Rose

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

The Driver Involved Fled the Scene, and Details Surrounding the Circumstances of the Incident Remain Unclear Authorities are investigating a...
Hard, News

Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hollywood Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Police Seek Public’s Help

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

A Reward of up to $50K Is Available for Information Leading To the Identification, Apprehension, and Conviction of the Suspect...
News, upbeat

Drescher Planetarium Offering Free Virtual Shows in December

November 27, 2024

Read more
November 27, 2024

The Live Sessions Allow Viewers to Interact With Planetarium Lecturers and Ask Questions The John Drescher Planetarium at Santa Monica...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Lost Angels to Host 12th Annual Feed the Homeless Event at Venice Beach

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Participants Can Support the Event by Volunteering, Donating Essential Goods Such as Clothing and Toiletries, or Contributing Financially Lost Angels,...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence Los Angeles police have arrested a...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path By Nick Antonicello After several months of determining what would make the...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms By Nick Antonicello The Nov. 19 meeting of...

Photo: Facebook: @Jason Hill
News, upbeat

“100 Venice Stories” Film to Premiere at Beyond Baroque

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Since 2014, Jason Hill’s Series Chronicled Venice’s Cultural and Historical Landscape Through Interviews and Profiles Author Jason Hill will celebrate...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing The Santa Monica Police Department has released...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Advance Auto Parts to Shutter 500 Stores, L.A. Might Be Affected

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

The Automotive Industry Faces Challenges From Inflation and Increased Competition From Chinese Automakers Advance Auto Parts announced plans to shutter...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR