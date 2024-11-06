Pedestrian Injured in Admiralty Way Collision

Authorities Are Investigating the Circumstances of the Collision

A pedestrian was injured in a traffic collision early Wednesday on Admiralty Way near Marina City Drive in the West Los Angeles area, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), according to localaccidentrepors.com.

CHP officers responded to reports of a pedestrian incident at the intersection around 2:42 a.m. Emergency medical personnel provided initial treatment to the injured individual before transporting them to a nearby hospital. The pedestrian’s condition has not been disclosed, and no further details regarding the extent of the injuries have been released, as per localacciddentreports.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the collision, including how the pedestrian came to be in the roadway. The incident briefly impacted traffic in the area as CHP and emergency crews worked to secure the scene.