Photo: Getty

Pedestrian Injured in Admiralty Way Collision

Authorities Are Investigating the Circumstances of the Collision

A pedestrian was injured in a traffic collision early Wednesday on Admiralty Way near Marina City Drive in the West Los Angeles area, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), according to localaccidentrepors.com.

CHP officers responded to reports of a pedestrian incident at the intersection around 2:42 a.m. Emergency medical personnel provided initial treatment to the injured individual before transporting them to a nearby hospital. The pedestrian’s condition has not been disclosed, and no further details regarding the extent of the injuries have been released, as per localacciddentreports.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the collision, including how the pedestrian came to be in the roadway. The incident briefly impacted traffic in the area as CHP and emergency crews worked to secure the scene.

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...
Hard, News

Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Oakwood Residence” in Venice Beach Hits Market at $4.3M

November 4, 2024

November 4, 2024

The Home’s Design Focuses on Organic, Monochromatic Elements A newly listed property at 1008 Oakwood Avenue, priced at $4.3 million,...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project

November 4, 2024

November 4, 2024

The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Coast Guard Completes Marina del Rey Yacht Fire Fuel Cleanup

November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024

The Vessel No Longer Poses a Pollution Threat After Weeks of Recovery Operations Cleanup efforts have concluded in Marina del...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Search Continues for Armed Robbery Suspect in Venice Beach

November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024

Although an Intense Search Operation Commenced Using Helicopters, K-9 Units and a Lockdown of Bridge Access, the Suspect Was Not...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...

Photo: ARCANE
News, upbeat

L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

October 31, 2024

October 31, 2024

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...

