October 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: beyondbaroque.org

Sixth Annual SoCal Poetry Festival Set For Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center

The Event Will Feature Performances, Readings, and Workshops With Prominent Southern California Poets

The sixth annual Southern California Poetry Festival, a celebrated annual gathering dedicated to poetry and Southern California’s rich cultural diversity, will return to Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center with performances, readings, and workshops. 

Founded in 2016 by Sonia Greenfield and Donna Hilbert with the support of the Poetry Foundation, the Southern California Poetry Festival has been hosted at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center in Los Angeles since 2018. This year’s event is funded by grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

This year’s festival opens Friday, Nov. 15 with performances by Camae Ayewa, the poet and musician better known as Moor Mother, whose poetry collection American Equations in Black Classical Music confronts historical and current societal issues. She will be joined in the Wanda Coleman Theater by San Francisco’s former Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin and Linda Albertano Fellow Abbi Page, who will deliver spoken-word performances interwoven with musical elements. Alternative hip-hop artist Rhys Langston will also perform later in the Poets’ Garden.

The weekend continues with full-day programming on Saturday, November 16, beginning with poetry workshops led by Maya Salameh and other prominent poets. The day includes showcases from publishers and literary groups such as El Martillo Press, Spillway Magazine, Punk Hostage Press, and Women Who Submit, with a variety of readings featuring Southern California poets. Attendees can also join poet Tom Laichas for a literary walking tour around the Beyond Baroque area. In partnership with the Radius of Arab American Writers and Mizna, poets Sarah Yanni, Elina Katrin, and Summer Farah will discuss the design and editorial aspects of their works, providing insight into their experiences in the publishing industry.

An evening session on Saturday will bring together poets from Tijuana, including Roberto Castillo Udiarte, the first translator of Charles Bukowski into Spanish, as well as Iván García Mora, Martín Camps, and Marlon PV, who will read works in Spanish. Harmony Holiday, Erin Marie Lynch, and Gail Wronsky will present new works commissioned for the festival as part of Beyond Baroque’s NEW Series, closing out the day with a showcase of fresh poetic voices.

Sunday, November 17, will feature additional workshops curated by DSTL Arts, Writ Large Projects, Da Poetry Lounge, and Four Way Books. In collaboration with UCLA, a panel on Central American identity will bring together poets Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Adela Najarro, Maya Chinchilla, and Janel Pineda, discussing the intersections of queerness, femininity, and Central American heritage. Roda Avelar, the 2023 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellow, and San Diego Poet Laureate Jason Magabo Perez will present their perspectives on grief and liberation. The festival will conclude with readings by California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick, David St. John, and Allison Hedge Coke, celebrating the legacy and resilience of California’s poetic heritage.

For the full schedule and to register for workshops, visit https://www.beyondbaroque.org/2024scpf.html

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Eclectic Bikini & Wrap Gallery Offers Beach Goers Chic & Cool

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The Fashion King Gallery, Formerly Known as Shop Fashion Factory, Is Where Fashion and Art Meet By Nick Antonicello Nestled...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Witnesses Following Fatal DUI Beach Incident

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The SMPD Major Accident Response Team Is Actively Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident The Santa Monica Police Department is...
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...
Dining, News

Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey to Host 4th Annual Farmer’s Market

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Proceeds Will Benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, Which Supports Educational Opportunities for Women The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freddie Freeman’s Walk-off Grand Slam Secured by Local

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Fifth-Grade Venetian Now Part of Baseball History at Dodger Stadium Friday Night By Nick Antonicello Being in the right place...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: A Political Insider’s Guide on the 2024 Election Cycle

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

By Nick Antonicello Crystal Litz is a political and public affairs consultant who views herself as hopelessly moderate in the...
News, upbeat

Fatty Mart to Hold Día de los Muertos Dinner Party

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Tickets Will Include Food, Three Drink Vouchers, and a Loteria Bingo Card A celebration of Día de los Muertos is...
Hard, News

County Officials Issue ‘Cease and Desist’ to Marina del Rey Halloween Boat Parade Organizers

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

With an Unusually High Number of Vessels Circling the Harbor, and Unexpected Large Crowds in Public Spaces, Other Boats May...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
Dining, News

THIS WEEKEND: Venice Beach Halloween Pub Crawl

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots Venice...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...
Hard, News

Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR