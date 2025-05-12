Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer

A historic estate designed by architect Lloyd Wright and once home to film composer Alfred Newman has been listed for sale in Pacific Palisades for \$12.88 million.

Originally built in 1950, the 4,386-square-foot property sits on 1.4 acres at 14148 Rustic Lane. The compound includes a main residence, two detached bedroom suites, and a guest house that served as a music studio. The site offers complete privacy at the end of a long gated driveway.

The main residence features restored built-in furniture, an open entertaining area, dining space, and kitchen. The upper floor is dedicated to a spacious primary suite with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that provide views of the pool, canyon, and surrounding oak, sycamore, and fruit trees.

The home is listed by Diana Braun and Frank Langen of Compass.

Lloyd Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for Newman, a nine-time Academy -winning composer. The property reflects the signature organic design style that the Wright family is known for, integrating architecture with natural surroundings.



For more information, contact Compass at (310) 866-5039 or visit https://compass.com.