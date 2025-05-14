ICE Apprehends Santa Monica College Student Off-Campus

This apprehension comes amid heightened ICE activity in Southern California, where federal agents have targeted major cities including Los Angeles

Santa Monica College confirmed that one of its students was apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement off-campus in West Los Angeles near the student’s residence.

The college, through its Federal Action Impact Analysis Team and senior administration, clarified that no federal immigration enforcement activity has occurred on any SMC campus. The student was subsequently deported but is reported to be physically safe and intends to seek legal counsel.

The incident, highlighted by social media posts, has raised concerns among the college community, particularly for undocumented students and those from mixed-status families. SMC reiterated its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all students can pursue their educational goals regardless of immigration status.

The college directed individuals to its Federal Immigration Response Enforcement webpage, a one-page flyer detailing actions to take if immigration officials appear on campus, the Dream Resource Center, and additional immigration resources for support.

This apprehension comes amid heightened ICE activity in Southern California, where federal agents have targeted major cities including Los Angeles as part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Protests supporting immigrant communities have been held across the region, reflecting ongoing tensions following the lifting of restrictions on ICE operations at sensitive locations like schools.