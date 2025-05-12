May 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

City to Issue Solicitations for Affordable Housing Development at Bergamot Station Arts Center

Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and the preservation of current uses and tenants

The City of Santa Monica is set to issue solicitations by the end of June for the development of affordable housing at two city-owned properties, including the Bergamot Station Arts Center at 2500 Olympic Blvd., following a directive from the City Council on Feb. 25, 2025. The second site, known as 4th/5th/Arizona, encompasses 1333 4th St. and 1324 5th St. Both properties have been declared surplus land under California’s Surplus Land Act to facilitate affordable housing projects aligned with the city’s Housing Element obligations.

The solicitations, to be released on June 30, will be distributed to developers registered with the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and posted on HCD’s website. Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and the preservation of current uses and tenants. For 4th/5th/Arizona, the focus will include revenue-generating options such as market-rate apartments, a hotel, or other commercial ventures. Both sites will require proposals to incorporate community benefit uses.

The city will enter a 90-day negotiation period with responding developers. If no proposals meet the criteria, Santa Monica will initiate a request for proposal process outside the standard surplus land procedure. Following council selection of a development team, staff will draft an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement, to be signed by the city manager and the chosen team, outlining the scope and timeline for community outreach to gather public input on design and community uses. A final development proposal is expected to return to the City Council for approval in the first quarter of 2026.

The Surplus Land Act mandates that public land not used for city business be prioritized for purposes like affordable housing when made available for sale or development. Designating these sites as surplus allows the city to explore additional revenue-generating uses alongside affordable housing to sustain the projects.

Community meetings scheduled for Thursday, May 15, at 6-7:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers (a special Housing Commission meeting), and Thursday, May 22, at 6-7:30 p.m. at Santa Monica Main Library (601 Santa Monica Blvd.) will provide details on the Surplus Land Act process, the selection of these sites, and prioritized proposal elements beyond affordable housing, concluding with a Q&A session

Related Posts
Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, upbeat

A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

The ceremony highlighted teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the Joelle Award to District Director for LAUSD...
News, upbeat

Details Unveiled for Venice Summer Fest 2025

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and...

Photo: Venice Arts
News

Venice Student Exhibition Honors Incarcerated Japanese Americans Through Photography

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits A new student-led exhibition...
News, upbeat

Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Palisades Charter High School Wildfire Recovery

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception A community-led golf tournament...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Creative Art Camps for Kids and Teens this Summer

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica. ...

Photo: LA Parks Foundation
News, upbeat

Registration Opens for Second Annual Venice Beach Run

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Race organizers promise a festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live DJs, a beer garden, a vendor expo, and giveaways...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection  A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major...

Photo: Instagram: @Filmindependent
Hard, News

Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer A historic estate designed by architect...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Rules & Elections to Present Election Survey Findings

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

The presentation described the voting experience and the overall ease of the election process for residents that participated By Nick...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

