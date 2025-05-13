Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet the needs of students within and beyond the school.

Programs at New Roads call upon young people to develop and appreciate the value and interdependence of cognition, intuition, imagination, creativity, kinesthetic, interpersonal and intrapersonal intelligence and personal wellbeing. Each of these values are reflected in the camps and classes offered this summer to elementary, middle and upper school students.

“We’ve developed an approach through education that leverages the diversity of Los Angeles and personalized education as much as we can to work from a student’s place of curiosity and make learning relevant, meaningful and connected,” said Mark Vickers-Willis, Elementary School Director at New Roads.

Elementary School Summer Program extends the same dynamic, creative and expressive learning experiences that hallmark a New Roads education. Students can choose enrollment for one week, three, or up to six weeks of themed camps that foster curiosity and tie all the learning activities together, in addition to sports camps and podcasting, favored among many students.

“Weekly camps for elementary students run from 9 AM to 3 PM during the week. It’s a lot of fun with a nice balance between academic support for numeracy and literacy and enrichment. Students can further develop academic skills while engaging in activities that fuel their creativity and get them moving,” Vickers-Willis said.

Middle School students grades six through eight are offered a variety of engaging courses including animation, debate, podcasting, sports, wellness and traditional courses like reading and grammar and math.

Upper School students can take our extremely popular College Essay Writing Workshop, Animation or Speech and Debate classes.

Over time, Summer at New Roads has evolved to provide a practically relevant learning experience for students in and outside of the school. New Roads School welcomes learners from across the community who are interested in a joyful learning experience this summer.

To learn more about Summer at New Roads and map out your students’ summertime learning adventures, visit newroads.org/curriculum/summer.