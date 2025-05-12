Venice Student Exhibition Honors Incarcerated Japanese Americans Through Photography

The exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits

A new student-led exhibition opening May 31 at the Venice Heritage Museum explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration during World War II through the lens of youth artists from Venice Arts’ Advanced Photography program.

Titled Buried Years, the exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits by participating students. Their work draws parallels between past injustices and present-day struggles for civil rights, offering visual and written reflections in both the gallery and a student-produced zine.

The exhibition aims to shed light on the forced removal and incarceration of Japanese Americans during the 1940s, while prompting conversations about civil liberties today.

“The images and stories remind us that confronting painful history is essential to protecting truth and justice,” said Jaime Zavala, executive director of Venice Arts.

Educators involved in the project say the students found strength in connecting their family histories and present experiences to this chapter of American history.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Venice Heritage Museum, 228 Main St. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is supported by the State of California through funding from the California State Library.

More information is available at http://www.venicearts.org and http://www.veniceheritagemuseum.org