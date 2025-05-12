May 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Arts

Venice Student Exhibition Honors Incarcerated Japanese Americans Through Photography

The exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits

A new student-led exhibition opening May 31 at the Venice Heritage Museum explores the legacy of Japanese American incarceration during World War II through the lens of youth artists from Venice Arts’ Advanced Photography program.

Titled Buried Years, the exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits by participating students. Their work draws parallels between past injustices and present-day struggles for civil rights, offering visual and written reflections in both the gallery and a student-produced zine.

The exhibition aims to shed light on the forced removal and incarceration of Japanese Americans during the 1940s, while prompting conversations about civil liberties today.

“The images and stories remind us that confronting painful history is essential to protecting truth and justice,” said Jaime Zavala, executive director of Venice Arts.

Educators involved in the project say the students found strength in connecting their family histories and present experiences to this chapter of American history.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, May 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Venice Heritage Museum, 228 Main St. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is supported by the State of California through funding from the California State Library.

More information is available at http://www.venicearts.org and http://www.veniceheritagemuseum.org

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, upbeat

A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

The ceremony highlighted teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the Joelle Award to District Director for LAUSD...
News, upbeat

Details Unveiled for Venice Summer Fest 2025

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

City to Issue Solicitations for Affordable Housing Development at Bergamot Station Arts Center

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and...
News, upbeat

Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Palisades Charter High School Wildfire Recovery

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception A community-led golf tournament...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Creative Art Camps for Kids and Teens this Summer

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica. ...

Photo: LA Parks Foundation
News, upbeat

Registration Opens for Second Annual Venice Beach Run

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Race organizers promise a festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live DJs, a beer garden, a vendor expo, and giveaways...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection  A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major...

Photo: Instagram: @Filmindependent
Hard, News

Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer A historic estate designed by architect...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Rules & Elections to Present Election Survey Findings

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

The presentation described the voting experience and the overall ease of the election process for residents that participated By Nick...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR