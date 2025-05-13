May 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Details Unveiled for Venice Summer Fest 2025

Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and spirit of the Westside,”

The Venice Summer Fest is set to return on Saturday, June 21, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 12257 Venice Blvd in Downtown Mar Vista. The event will feature live music, art, fashion, food, and hundreds of local vendors, fostering community connection and supporting charitable causes.

The day will kick off with a free all-levels yoga class for the first 100 participants, who will receive a Venice Fest reusable tote bag filled with sponsor gifts. Live music will energize the event across multiple stages with local bands, DJs, and surprise performances. Attendees can shop from vendors showcasing handmade goods, vintage items, unique fashion, and art. 

A portion of proceeds from ticketed Social Garden areas will benefit Nourish LA, which provides fresh food and support to underserved families. Major sponsors including King’s Hawaiian, Bailey’s Kona, Sprite Chill, Vitamin Water, Smart Water, Coca-Cola Orange Cream, Simply Pop, Waymo, and others will offer special experiences and giveaways.

The event is free to attend, with premium experiences available through select ticketed sections. For more details, sponsor highlights, and vendor opportunities, visit www.thevenicefest.com.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, upbeat

A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards

May 13, 2025

Read more
May 13, 2025

The ceremony highlighted teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the Joelle Award to District Director for LAUSD...

Photo: Venice Arts
News

Venice Student Exhibition Honors Incarcerated Japanese Americans Through Photography

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits A new student-led exhibition...

Photo: Google Street View
News, Real Estate

City to Issue Solicitations for Affordable Housing Development at Bergamot Station Arts Center

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and...
News, upbeat

Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Palisades Charter High School Wildfire Recovery

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception A community-led golf tournament...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Creative Art Camps for Kids and Teens this Summer

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica. ...

Photo: LA Parks Foundation
News, upbeat

Registration Opens for Second Annual Venice Beach Run

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Race organizers promise a festive finish line atmosphere, complete with live DJs, a beer garden, a vendor expo, and giveaways...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection  A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major...

Photo: Instagram: @Filmindependent
Hard, News

Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer A historic estate designed by architect...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Rules & Elections to Present Election Survey Findings

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

The presentation described the voting experience and the overall ease of the election process for residents that participated By Nick...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

