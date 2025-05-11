Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the wider community to learn from the best.

Saint Monica’s weekly summer sports camps offer student athletes a chance to behold game-winning spirit. Open to any student entering grades three to eight, the camps focus on fundamentals to take players to the next level of their game.

New this year is Coach Miguel Villegas Fun Camp featuring special outings to the Santa Monica Beach, California Science Center, Los Angeles Zoo, Aquarium of the Pacific and Universal Studios.

Starting June 16, SMPREP’s state-of-the-art gymnasium and facilities will be open for co-ed athletes, focusing on the fundamentals of baseball, basketball, cheer, soccer and volleyball.

“We’re excited every summer to share our coaches’ tenacity and dedication in leading student athletes with the community, for students both inside and outside of Saint Monica Prep to learn from the best,” said Kaitlen Murphy, director of marketing communications at the school.

Saint Monica Preparatory offers Core Prep Academy where 6th, 7th and 8th graders take academic classes in a traditional setting, while elevating their game and character through supplemental athletic training and life skills programs.



Weekly Mariner Sports Camps are scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $425 per week. Early arrival and late pickup may be available at an additional cost. To learn more about the camps, visit https://www.saintmonicaprep.org/camps.