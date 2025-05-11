May 12, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

Coaches that led Saint Monica Preparatory’s Mariner sports teams to win league and division titles are offering opportunities for the wider community to learn from the best. 

Saint Monica’s weekly summer sports camps offer student athletes a chance to behold game-winning spirit. Open to any student entering grades three to eight, the camps focus on fundamentals to take players to the next level of their game. 

New this year is Coach Miguel Villegas Fun Camp featuring special outings to the Santa Monica Beach, California Science Center, Los Angeles Zoo, Aquarium of the Pacific and Universal Studios. 

Starting June 16, SMPREP’s state-of-the-art gymnasium and facilities will be open for co-ed athletes, focusing on the fundamentals of baseball, basketball, cheer, soccer and volleyball.

“We’re excited every summer to share our coaches’ tenacity and dedication in leading student athletes with the community, for students both inside and outside of Saint Monica Prep to learn from the best,” said Kaitlen Murphy, director of marketing communications at the school.

Saint Monica Preparatory offers Core Prep Academy where 6th, 7th and 8th graders take academic classes in a traditional setting, while elevating their game and character through supplemental athletic training and life skills programs. 

Weekly Mariner Sports Camps are scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $425 per week. Early arrival and late pickup may be available at an additional cost. To learn more about the camps, visit https://www.saintmonicaprep.org/camps.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Collision at Abbot Kinney & Venice Leads to Injuries, Slows Traffic: REPORT

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department temporarily closed parts of the intersection  A traffic collision with reported injuries disrupted a major...

Photo: Instagram: @Filmindependent
Hard, News

Annual Film Awards Show Leaving Santa Monica for Hollywood

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

The move marks a major shift for the iconic awards show, long known for its laid-back, seaside atmosphere that distinguished...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Historic Lloyd Wright-Designed Palisades Home Hits Market at $12.9M

May 12, 2025

Read more
May 12, 2025

Wright, the son of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed the estate for an Academy-winning composer A historic estate designed by architect...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Rules & Elections to Present Election Survey Findings

May 11, 2025

Read more
May 11, 2025

The presentation described the voting experience and the overall ease of the election process for residents that participated By Nick...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Pier to Host Final Locals’ Night of the Season on May 15

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

Highlights include a classic car show, free salsa lessons, and performances by punk bands Cycotic Youth and No Reaction The...

Photo: Paliskates
News, upbeat

Avril Lavigne Partners with Palisades Skate Shop for Sweatshirt Fundraiser

May 9, 2025

Read more
May 9, 2025

The sweatshirt, blending Lavigne’s signature style with Paliskates’ skate culture roots, is on sale Three months after its spotlight moment...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: Register Open for Summer Camps

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

Group Exhibition “Boulders” Showcases Work by 34 Artists at Arcane Space

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The exhibition emphasizes “mutual support, collective strength, and an unflinching engagement with this current moment.” A new group exhibition opening...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Pocket Park Victim to Homeless Encampment

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Parcel Located at South Venice and Ocean Littered With Personal Items, Shopping Carts By Nick Antonicello  A pocket park dedicated...
News, Video

(Video) A Fourth Palisades Restaurant Reopens Months After the Wildfires

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations The Reopening Coincided with Cinco de Mayo Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/gHgWqVSjY8 — Santa Monica...
News

Shore Hotel: Your Destination for Local Events, Celebrations

May 8, 2025

Read more
May 8, 2025

Cinco de Mayo, Pride Month and More Parties This Summer Shore Hotel, a luxury hotel nestled in the heart of...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Tree Wells Widened Thanks to VSA Efforts

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The VSA advocates for slow growth and the preservation of the Venice Local Coastal Specific Plan By Nick Antonicello  Community...
Dining, News

Badmaash to Open Third Location in Venice This Summer

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

In a shift toward wellness-conscious dining, the new menu will emphasize brothy soups, raw preparations, and lighter dishes The popular...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Chef Zach Pollack Opens Italian-Californian Restaurant Cosetta in Santa Monica

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The menu includes bar offerings like bluefin tartare with ossobuco aioli and small plates such as burrata agnolotti salad Cosetta,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR