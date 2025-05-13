A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards

The ceremony highlighted teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the Joelle Award to District Director for LAUSD Board District 4

The 15th Annual We Are Venice Education Awards celebrated local educators with a glamorous red carpet event Thursday at the California Yacht Club, drawing 170 attendees under the stars. Held on May 8, the ceremony highlighted 12 teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the prestigious Joelle Award to Allison Holdorff Polhill, District Director and Senior Advisor for LAUSD Board District 4.

The Venice Chamber of Commerce and Venice Paparazzi hosted the event, with notable attendees including L.A. City Councilwoman Traci Park, State Senate candidate Mike Newhouse, and the family of Joelle Dumas, the awards’ creator.

Award recipients included Leticia Rodriguez of Broadway Elementary, Melanie Megevand Aguirre of Ecole Claire Fontaine, Angelica Rios of Mark Twain Middle School, Coffee Kang of Venice Arts, Jessica Hernandez of Short Avenue Elementary, Nita Derrett of Westminster Elementary School, Rachel Woodbridge of Mishkon Tephilo, Jarred Phillips of New Roads School, Ayleen Ayllon of Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA, Taylor Vivanco of Venice High School, Jimmy Weber of Venice Skills Center, and Nancy Chin of Walgrove Elementary School.

Holdorff Polhill received the Joelle Award, presented by Dumas’ daughter Gwendoline Pere LaHaille, marking the third time the honor has been bestowed.

An attorney and mother of three, Holdorff Polhill oversees strategy for school and community engagement at LAUSD, drawing on 18 years of public school governance experience, including a tenure as chair of Palisades High School’s board. She is known for uniting stakeholders to address issues and managing a $30 million budget, and previously represented Native American tribes to prevent nuclear waste dumping. She resides in Board District 4 with her family.

Venice Chamber of Commerce CEO Karin Wallerstein emceed the evening, set against a scenic marina backdrop. Attendees enjoyed a Mexican buffet, door prizes, and centerpieces taken home as flower arrangements.



To view all photos of the event, go to https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2025/05/13/waveawards/.