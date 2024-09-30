October 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @amodern.artist

Venice Shorts: Actress, Influencer & Coach Aleksei Archer Combats Grief & Loss in a Unique Way

Longtime Venetian, Social Media Influencer leverages her Brand to Destigmatize Personal Tragedy.

By Nick Antonicello 

I met Aleksei Archer about three years ago at the Friday morning Venice Farmers Market as she pulled up in her electric golf cart as onlookers quickly noticed her presence. 

As we discussed some of her projects in the past, her passion is all about personal loss and the suicide death of her father which is at the center of her being. 

She was recently awarded for her work and her nationwide quest to let these survivors know they are not alone. 

I recently reached out to her for an update on her projects, hopes and future as one of Venice’s more interesting thought leaders. 

Below is a recent exchange:

  • Tell me about Mourning Glory and its mission statement? 

Mourning Glory is here to de-stigmatize suicide loss survivorship and provide a 360Â° resource for loss survivors. Between bi-weekly blogs, virtual group meetings that are posted on YouTube, we’re connecting loss survivors nation-wide in their quest to navigate complex grief.

  • What do you remember most about your Dad?

That he was funny and so full of life. He believed in Man and was my number one cheerleader.

  • Has Mourning Glory been personally therapeutic?  

Yes along with co facilitating groups, I’m also an attendee. It Feels amazing to give back but I’ve received more than I’ve ever gotten.

  • Do you still have the golf cart? 

Yes.

  • How long have you lived in Venice and what makes this waterfront neighborhood unique as a community? 

Ten years of oceanfront. A perfect mix of beach life and city life. I love Venice Beach because it’s like New York City on the sand.

  • You are a Social Media Influencer and actress. How many followers do you have online? 

1,000,000  on Instagram.

  • What projects are you working on currently? 

I am currently working on a radio show, a live show that is a sketch comedy musical, and doing my public speaking, which is a mix of a heartfelt talk and stand-up comedy.

  • Have you considered a book about suicide victims? 

Yes, I’m working on the book now.

·       Your life is diversified and unique. Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Suicide loss in Entertainment and more specifically Comedy.

  • Are you politically engaged?  Have a take on this year’s presidential race? 

  No. 

  • Name the three things most important in your life? 

Raising awareness around suicide loss, acting and performing.

You can follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alekseiarcher/

And check out her Stand Up for Brain Health: https://alekseiarcher.com/standup

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things interesting in Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, upbeat
