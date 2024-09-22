Man Found Dead in Venice, LAPD Searches for Suspect: Report

Investigators Are Working to Determine if the Incident Is Gang-Related or if Homelessness Played a Role

A man was found dead early Friday morning in Venice, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, according to a report from Patch.com.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a body discovered in the 2400 block of Lincoln Boulevard just before 1 a.m. According to LAPD Officer Jeff Lee who spoke to Patch, the victim, identified as a Black man estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, suffered injuries to his head and face, believed to have been inflicted by an unknown suspect.

Investigators are working to determine if the incident is gang-related or if homelessness played a role in the killing, Lee added, as reported by Patch.

The suspect or suspects remain at large at the time of this writing, while police urge those with information to contact LAPD detectives at 877-LAPD-247