What to Expect At This Year’s Venice Music Fest

The Festival Will Feature a Wide Array of Local Talent Across Various Genres

The Venice Music Fest is back by popular demand, offering three days of free live music organized by Radio Venice. The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. at the Music Box Stage on Horizon Avenue, outside The Sidewalk Cafe. The festival will feature a wide array of local talent across various genres.

The first day of performances will include sets by Chloe Kat, Bar Jay Bar, Truck Box, and Mr. Stobo. The Sidewalk Cafe will be offering drink specials throughout the weekend to keep festival-goers refreshed.

On Saturday, Day Two, the action moves to the Rose Room for the “Carnival of Chaos” from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., where artists such as Golden Buddha, Who Cares, Doomboyz, X Comm, Angel City, Fiddle Squad, and Pinche Perro will perform.

Sunday’s jam session will start at 4:20 p.m. at Radio Venice headquarters, leading up to a final show at 7 p.m. at the Pacific Resident Theatre. Sunday’s acts will include Prince Diabate and Guitarras Hermanas.



For more information, go to https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2024/09/17/venicemusicfest/.