September 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Locals Regularly Ticketed on Grand & Rialto, What About These Illegal RVs?

Residents upset by the obvious double-standard of parking enforcement

By Nick Antonicello

Either everyone receives a ticket, or no one does!

That seems to be the overwhelming sentiment of those who live in Venice as their vehicles are routinely ticketed for street sweeping and other violations as seen here, while illegally parked, unregistered, oversized vehicles don’t even receive a warning, much less anything else!

Why the obvious double-standard?

This lack of fairness regarding the application of parking guidelines is pouring salt in the wound of those who are patiently seeking relief from city officials when it comes to getting these illegally and in many cases, permanently parked vehicles off the streets of Venice. 

While interaction with Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) office has resulted in progress, this longstanding issue dating back to the days of her predecessor Mike Bonin has many at wit’s end in terms of resolving this ongoing issue. 

Most effected by the parking dilemma are supportive of the actions taken by CD-11. 

The real question here is fairness and enforcement. 

If residents must comply to the enforcement guidelines, so should these illegally parked vehicles that for the most part are transients with no connection to Venice. 

The issue of a double-standard is real and needs to be evaluated by those who can best solve this ongoing problem. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers the current encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your street or block? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Spin PR
Dining, News

Off the Hook Seafood Fest Returning to SM Pier After 5-Year Hiatus

September 12, 2024

Read more
September 12, 2024

General admission tickets start at $75 Following a five-year hiatus, the Off the Hook Seafood Festival is set to return...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @yovenicenews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Be Boldly PR
News, upbeat

Cafe Gratitude Venice to Host Hands-On Ceramics Workshop

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

Attendees will create their own personalized mug, bowl, or clay creation Cafe Gratitude in Venice will host a beginner-friendly ceramics...
Hard, News

Suspect Convicted in 2022 Murder of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

The conviction came after a jury deliberated for just over an hour Shawn Laval Smith was convicted Tuesday of the...
News

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

September 11, 2024

Read more
September 11, 2024

By Susan Payne An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Coastal Cleanup Day Coming to Venice Beach, Volunteers Sought

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

The cleanup is an effort to promote environmental conservation and make a difference in the fight against ocean pollution A...
News, upbeat

“Dance MDR” Series Happening Through September

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

This series will feature salsa, disco, line dancing, and hip hop Dance MDR returns to Marina del Rey every Friday...
News

Notre Dame Academy Helps Middle, High School Girls Discover Unique Gifts

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne For the first time in Notre Dame Academy’s 75-year history, more girls are graduating and pursuing higher...
News

Winning Academics Founder Brings Customized Tutoring and Mentorship to Los Angeles

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

By Susan Payne Helping students achieve exceptional academic results and personal growth is no small feat. For the last 15...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Sarah Paulson Drops Price on Furnished Malibu Mobile Home in Exclusive Paradise Cove

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

Actress Lowers Price for Her Trailer in One of America’s Priciest Mobile Home Parks Actress Sarah Paulson has reduced the...
Hard, News

Big Blue Bus Gets a Boost in Safety Measures

September 10, 2024

Read more
September 10, 2024

SB 1417 Is Part of a Series of Initiatives Aimed at Bolstering Rider Confidence A new law signed by California...
News, Video

(Video) Ballona Wetland Trail Restored After Being Marred by Encampments

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Campers Allegedly Used Vegetation and Fencing for Campfire and Cooking Fuel @yovenicenews That area will open to the public by...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Mitchell’s Market Assumes New Ownership, Changes Name to “Bodega & Palms”

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Venetians Phil and Kaila Neuville Look Forward to Retaining the Charm of the Local Neighborhood Bodega in the Heart of...
News

Convicted Rapist Christopher Hubbart Granted Conditional Release, LA County to Decide Placement

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” Hubbart admitted to raping 100 women, DA Opposes Release Christopher Hubbart, a convicted rapist known...

Photo: SMPD
Breaking News, Crime, News

Man Found Fatally Stabbed Near Santa Monica Park, Suspect Still at Large

September 9, 2024

Read more
September 9, 2024

Search for Suspect After Man Found Dead in Alley Near Reed Park Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers are searching...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR