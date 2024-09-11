Venice Shorts: Locals Regularly Ticketed on Grand & Rialto, What About These Illegal RVs?

Residents upset by the obvious double-standard of parking enforcement

By Nick Antonicello

Either everyone receives a ticket, or no one does!

That seems to be the overwhelming sentiment of those who live in Venice as their vehicles are routinely ticketed for street sweeping and other violations as seen here, while illegally parked, unregistered, oversized vehicles don’t even receive a warning, much less anything else!

Why the obvious double-standard?

This lack of fairness regarding the application of parking guidelines is pouring salt in the wound of those who are patiently seeking relief from city officials when it comes to getting these illegally and in many cases, permanently parked vehicles off the streets of Venice.

While interaction with Councilwoman Traci Park’s (CD-11) office has resulted in progress, this longstanding issue dating back to the days of her predecessor Mike Bonin has many at wit’s end in terms of resolving this ongoing issue.

Most effected by the parking dilemma are supportive of the actions taken by CD-11.

The real question here is fairness and enforcement.

If residents must comply to the enforcement guidelines, so should these illegally parked vehicles that for the most part are transients with no connection to Venice.

The issue of a double-standard is real and needs to be evaluated by those who can best solve this ongoing problem.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers the current encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice. Have an encampment or RV issue on your street or block? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com