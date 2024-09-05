Mar Vista Gets a New Premium Pet Store

The event coincides with Pet Food Express’ annual virtual Pet Fair

Pet Food Express has opened its 68th location in California, and its 11th in Los Angeles County, in Mar Vista. The new store, located at 11700 National Blvd. offers premium pet food, a self-serve pet wash station, and in-store dog training classes, according to Pet Age.

A grand opening celebration will take place on September 14 and 15, featuring $5 self-service pet washes, free Pet Food Express bandanas, pet food samples, and a drawing for four $100 gift cards, Pet Age reported. Pet caricatures will also be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event coincides with Pet Food Express’ annual virtual Pet Fair, which aims to help rescue animals find homes. During the grand opening weekend, the Mar Vista location will partner with a local shelter for pet adoptions.