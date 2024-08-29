August 30, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @si.monla

Venice’s “Si! Mon” Named Among LA’s Hottest Burgers

The Burger, Available Exclusively on Sundays, Features a Wagyu Patty Marinated in Tasajo

Si! Mon has been recognized by Eater LA as having one of the hottest burgers in Los Angeles. In a recent article titled “The 8 Hottest Burgers in Los Angeles Right Now,” the restaurant’s Sunday brunch burger was highlighted for its unique blend of Central American and Californian flavors.

The burger, available exclusively on Sundays, features a wagyu patty marinated in tasajo—a nod to traditional Central American cuisine. The patty is topped with sofrito aioli, a mix of raw and caramelized onions, American cheese, and pickles. The combination reflects the culinary ethos of Si! Mon, which fuses the diverse flavors of Central America with local California ingredients.

As Eater LA’s Rebecca Roland noted, the burger “encapsulates the same Central America-meets-California cooking vibes found across the rest of the menu at Si! Mon.”

Si! Mon is the creation of acclaimed Panamanian chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas, who opened the restaurant in 2023 in the former James Beach space on North Venice Boulevard. The venue, known for its lush courtyard and tropical ambiance, has quickly become a favorite in the area for its seafood-focused menu and vibrant, Panamanian-inspired dishes. 

It is located at 60 N Venice Boulevard. More information can be found at https://www.si-mon.la/.

