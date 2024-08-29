Venice Beach to Host Red Bull BC One 2024 USA National Cypher

This Event Will Bring Top Break Dancers Who Will Compete to Represent the U.S. At the World Final

Venice Beach will be the epicenter of breaking culture as it hosts the Red Bull BC One USA National Cypher on September 26-28.

This event, part of the prestigious global Red Bull BC One series, will bring together the nation’s top breakers who will compete for the chance to represent the U.S. at the World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in December.

The 2024 season kicks off with two regional qualifiers, Cypher East in Philadelphia on September 7 and Cypher West in Denver on September 20. These events will determine who advances to the highly anticipated USA National Cypher in Los Angeles. The competition will culminate on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

The weekend leading up to the National Cypher will feature Red Bull BC One Camp USA, a series of workshops, exhibition battles, and performances open to the public. These events will be headlined by prominent figures in the breaking and hip-hop communities, including DJ Fleg and B-Boy Kid David.



For more information, go to https://www.redbull.com/us-en/red-bull-bc-one-2024-usa-schedule.