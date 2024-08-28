Man Shot at Del Rey Lagoon, Possible Gang Ties Investigated: Report

There Was a Fight Involved

According to a report from 2 Urban Girls, a man was shot while involved in a physical altercation with a woman at Del Rey Lagoon in Playa del Rey on Sunday evening.

The incident reportedly occurred around 6 p.m. at 6660 Esplanade St. During the fight, another man retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired shots at the male involved in the altercation, the officer said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where his condition was reported as stable. The identities and ages of those involved have not been released.

Early reports suggested it may be gang-related, though this has not been confirmed, 2 Urban Girls reported. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available at the time of this writing.