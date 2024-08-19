Comedic Vegan Fast Food Chain Shutters Venice Beach Store One Year After Opening

Menu Items Mock Those of McDonald’s, Including the “Big Chuck” or the “Not a Hamburger”

By Zach Armstrong

Mr. Charlies, the California fast food franchise which offers plant-based and satirical iterations of McDonald’s menu items, has closed its Venice Beach storefront along Ocean Front Walk.

The shuttering comes approximately one year after the outpost—the third Mr Charlie’s location after San Francisco and it’s first L.A. spot on La Brea Ave.—opened for service. “Venice Beach just got weirder,” announced the company via an August 2023 Instagram post.

Now, the location’s windows are sealed up, the paint of its yellow frown logo has been wiped off the edifice and two “Available for Lease” signs are posted up.

Representatives from the franchise did not immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group.

Mr. Charlie’s aims to “redefine fast food” by addressing serious issues in a not-so-serious and sarcastic fashion.

Menu items mock those of McDonald’s, including the “Big Chuck”, the “Not a Hamburger”, the “Not a Cheeseburger”, the “Double Not”, the “Not a Chicken Sandwich”, the “Not Chicken Nuggets”, and the “British Chips (Just fries)”. Its take on the Happy Meal is the “Frowny”, a choice of Not a Hamburger, Not a Cheeseburger, Double Not, Not a Chicken Sandwich or BigChuck, with 4 nuggets, fries & drink; or the “Mini Frowny”, a choice of Not a Hamburger, Not a Cheeseburger, with 2 nuggets, mini fries and drink.

The chain is also community-driven, on account of employing people who need a second chance but have been “overlooked by a broken system.” It partnered with the Dream Center to give opportunities to those transitioning from homelessness, incarceration or addiction.

The company previously announced plans for overseas expansion in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.