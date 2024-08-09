August 10, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Westside Ballet

Westside Ballet Hosts Belly Dance Workshops and Performances Featuring World-Famous Ansuya

Experience a Cabaret Soirée Featuring Ansuya and Guest Performers on August 16 and 17

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica will host a Cabaret Soirée on August 16 and 17, starring the renowned Bellydance Superstar Ansuya. The event, held at the Westside Ballet Black Box Theatre, features performances by special guests and Middle-Eastern musicians. Notable performers include Amber Gamal, Soraya Jamal, Ayoon of Paradise, Elizabeth Strong, Jasmine, Devon, Farasha, Lena, Samira, and Arturo.

In addition to the evening performances, Ansuya will lead a series of workshops from August 12 to 15. These workshops are open to women of all backgrounds and dance experience, making them ideal for mothers, daughters, and friends. The workshops celebrate themes of womanism and feminism and are held in partnership with the Santa Monica College Dance Department.

Ansuya, born in Ojai, California, is a distinguished actress, model, and professional belly dancer with a diverse heritage, including French, Irish, English, Welsh, Dutch, Scotch, German, and East Indian roots. She has appeared in Star Trek: Voyager and numerous other TV shows. Reflecting on her journey, Ansuya says, “Through each stage of my development as a woman, Bellydance has offered me gifts to enhance my femininity and light the way toward a sacred expression of sensuality. Now I’m honored to light a path for others as my teachers did for me!”

Ansuya has produced over fifteen exercise and training DVDs, won three Golden Belly Awards, and received the Best Cabaret Bellydancer of the Year Award from the International Academy of Middle Eastern Dance. She has modeled in Japan and Hawaii, appeared in commercials for Toshiba, FOX Sports Promo, and World Gym, and on television shows such as Judging Amy, Days of Our Lives, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pricing is $525 for the full week of four three-hour sessions or $150 per day.

Tickets for the performances are available on Eventbrite:

For more information about the workshops and to register, visit WSB Bellydance.

Westside Ballet Academy of Dance is located at 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. For inquiries, call 310-828-2018.

