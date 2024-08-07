August 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Woman Arrested After Attempted Break-In at Venice Home

The Incident Was About 1,000 Feet Away From the Famous “Venice” Sign

By Zach Armstrong

A woman was arrested over the weekend after trespassing into a woman’s private property in Venice, authorities confirmed.

On Sunday, Aug. 3 at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Horizon Avenue (about 1,000 feet away from the famous Venice sign) for reports of a woman who attempted to break into a home. The suspect was described as a woman around the age of 50-years-old.

The suspect was taken into custody on a “private persons” arrest (also known as a citizen’s arrest) and transported to a local police station, authorities said.

