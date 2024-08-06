Venice Shorts: Committee Takes on Motorized Scooters & E-Bikes Again

Oceanfront Walk Committee Discusses Future Boardwalk Beautification With Eye on 28 Summer Olympics

By Nick Antonicello

The Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council took on an old foe Monday evening in the control and regulation of electric scooters, e-bikes and other vehicles that continue to be a threat to pedestrians at the beach.

Chaired by Deborah Keaton, the committee consists of members Nico Ruderman, myself, Noel Johnston, Colleen Saro, Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Clark Brown, Mark Rago and Fran Solomon.

The board had a quorum of five members for the evening.

VNC President Brian Averill and Community Officer Lisa Redmond were also in attendance.

In wake of a four-year old that was video-taped being hit by a bike recently at the boardwalk, new calls to regulate these vehicles have been revived.

While most riders seem to be tourists, there remains no enforcement component at the beach for citations such as no helmets and two individuals riding at the same time on a single scooter. Members of the LAPD have been invited to attend and discuss the scooter dilemma, but they were unavailable for this August meeting.

The board discussed the issue along with several members of the public that were also in attendance all agreeing that the proliferation of scooters riding on the boardwalk along with pedestrians as well as on the bike path have reached unacceptable levels.

Board discussion also noted the lack of enforcement, but if those renting these vehicles are even informed by retailers that these scooters and alike are banned from Oceanfront Walk.

It was agreed to investigate the situation further and take more formal action or resolution for the September meeting.

In a more generic discussion, committee members discussed the overall condition of the boardwalk and what opportunities existed for capital improvements in wake of the impending, 2028 Summer Olympics.

While no events are scheduled for Venice in 2028 at this time, there is no doubt visitation will soar during this 17-day international extravaganza.

Members discussed the rehabilitation of the boardwalk itself as well as the Venice Art Walls. Other discussion talked about the construction of a permanent band shell of sorts that could serve as a multi-purpose outside venue for concerts and events. The committee members were directed to come back in September with specific capital improvement ideas and suggestions that would be forwarded to the VNC as well as LA Recreation & Parks and the office of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and her team for consideration.

The benefits of hosting the Olympics is the capital improvements constructed to host the event and the value of such projects to the community for permanent usage thereafter.

Currently there is no wish list from Venice forwarded to city officials. All were in agreement that a plan-of-action be authored and considered by city officials.

The meeting adjourned at 7:50 PM. Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee. Have a tip or a take all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com