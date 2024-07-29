Venice Shorts: “Benevolent Bartenders” Benefit This Sunday

Fundraiser begins August 4th from 3-8 PM with proceeds to the Venice Family Clinic

By Nick Antonicello

Ōwa is hosting Benevolent Bartenders, a fundraiser benefitting the Venice Family Clinic.

The event will be from 3-8 PM, with a unique roster of volunteer bartenders serving up specialty cocktails for this community cause.

Each time a cocktail is purchased from a “Benevolent Bartender,” Ōwa will donate a percentage of that sale to the Venice Family Clinic, which has provided quality care and essential medical services to the community for over five decades.

Guests will enjoy a DJ, photo booth, silent auction, cold cocktails, and premium sushi.

Ōwa is located at 1635 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and is a popular locals destination in the heart of Venice.



