July 30, 2024

Venice Shorts: “Benevolent Bartenders” Benefit This Sunday

Fundraiser begins August 4th from 3-8 PM with proceeds to the Venice Family Clinic

By Nick Antonicello 

Ōwa is hosting Benevolent Bartenders,  a fundraiser benefitting the Venice Family Clinic. 

The event will be from 3-8 PM, with a unique roster of volunteer bartenders serving up specialty cocktails for this community cause. 

Each time a cocktail is purchased from a “Benevolent Bartender,” Ōwa will donate a percentage of that sale to the Venice Family Clinic, which has provided quality care and essential medical services to the community for over five decades. 

Guests will enjoy a DJ, photo booth, silent auction, cold cocktails, and premium sushi. 

Ōwa is located at 1635 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and is a popular locals destination in the heart of Venice. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident and covers all things cool about Venice! Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

News, upbeat
