Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Marr Street Madness Created by Dilapidated RV

Area residents exhausted by current conditions at strip mall off Washington Blvd

By Nick Antonicello 

The dilapidated conditions of an oversized RV that stretches beyond the curb and infringes the entrance to a local strip mall has residents upset and seeking action. With trash everywhere as well as some tents in front at Marr and Washington, calls for a cleanup continue to mount. 

The location of the illegally parked vehicle in question is just outside the entrance of the strip mall where Wacky Wok occupies at 2805 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, but the driveway spills onto Marr and eventually Washington Boulevard  as the vehicle is directly across the street and behind Marina del Rey Liquors. 

As you can see from these images taken on July 11th, the vehicle has a damaged front fender and bent license plate. It appears that at least one tire is missing (front right), and several outside panels are destroyed as well as the vehicle looking more like a mobile storage vehicle than living space. 

It appears that the vehicle in question is not operable and calls to VNC Community Officer Clark Brown have resulted in communication with CD-11 to get the situation corrected. 

E-mail communication between residents and members of Councilwoman Traci Park’s staff hopefully will result in the vehicle being moved as soon as possible. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the encampment and RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment or RV crisis on your block or street? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

