Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP

By Susan Payne

Performance. Sustainability. Community.

These are three virtues leading the charge for Electric Lodge Performing and Visual Arts Center’s upcoming Summer Empowerment Fair in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

Taking place on July 20th, the fair is a fun, informative neighborhood event featuring music, local vendors and sustainable education that celebrates the vibrant and artistic Venice community.

Made possible through a LADWP community grant, the Summer Empowerment Fair wishes to educate and inform attendees on topics such as energy efficiency, being water wise, understanding your utility bill and native landscaping.

Electric Lodge is an incubator for the arts and the environment, serving Venice and surrounding communities by hosting multi-disciplinary cultural arts, specialized arts workshops, health and fitness classes and opportunities for civic engagement. The premier multi-use facility was the first 100% renewable energy powered space in California, according to Justin Yoffe, Electric Lodge president.

“Our campus in Venice on Electric Ave includes a 99-seat theatre, a 1700 square foot dance studio, classroom and kitchen. It’s a lovely spot,” Yoffe added. “We’ve been committed to sustainability since we were founded, being awarded this grant for the 11th district, it gave us the opportunity to showcase our commitment to sustainability and the community,” Yoffe said.

The Summer Empowerment Fair is free and will showcase Electric Lodge programming, classes and mission, and will feature a bagel and coffee station, snacks and beverages, face painting, bike valet, sustainable giveaways (aerators, shower heads, a Fuso custom road bicycle), corn hole games, picnic tables and more.

Live music and entertainment ranging from local singer-songwriters to dance groups, Snubby J’s RimbaTubes, will sound the afternoon.

Activities include an eclectic line-up of live entertainment, carnival games, such as a waterless sustainable dunk tank, local food vendors, City Plants, who will offer free trees and advice on native landscaping, non-toxic clothing line vendors and more — all centered on healthy living.

“Empowerment Fair is just that — a real fun, family-friendly, free summer festival with games, snacks and drinks, local vendors, and a chance to learn more about sustainability through DWP and have a good time,” Yoffe said.

The LADWP booth is open for attendees to learn about how to access programs, rebates and services, and learn about how to save water, energy and money on their bill.

Mark your calendars for July 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Summer Empowerment Fair located at Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave in Venice, one block east of Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Parking is available. Biking, scooting, unicycling is encouraged for the use of the fair’s free bike valet.

For full details on the Summer Empowerment Fair’s vendors, partners, musicians and programs, and to RSVP and sign up for the raffle, visit EmpowermentFair.org.

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Built Five-Bedroom Home on Mountain View Goes for $5.3M

July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio A prestigious...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @yovenicenews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesoulstice
News, upbeat

Inaugural ‘Venice Soulstice’ to Celebrate Westside’s Black Culture and Community

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

The Festival Will Feature Live Performances, Live Painting, a Display of Artworks, a Historian Delving Into the Cultural History of...
News, Video

(Video) Rubber Ducks Fill the Venice Canals on July 4th

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

The Annual Competition Brings The Canal Community Together @yovenicenews Rubber ducks filled the Venice Canals on July4th #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Four Arrested After Brawl at the Santa Monica Pier

July 8, 2024

July 8, 2024

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice and the Return of Jason Neroni, Brunch Edition

July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024

The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...

Photo: SMC
News, upbeat

SMC to Stage “Snoopy!!! The Musical” in July

July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024

This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
News, Video

(Video Recap) 17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade Takes on Main Street

July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024

Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @yovenicenews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...

Photo: Martin Turbull
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July!

July 4, 2024

July 4, 2024

Venice celebrates its 119th Birthday, America now 248 Years Young By Nick Antonicello  Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...

Photo: Facebook: @Josey Peters
Hard, News

Venice Resident, Known for Trash Cleanup Volunteer Work, Gets Brutally Attacked

July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024

The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...
News, upbeat

Venice Flying Carousel Finds a New Home

July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024

The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...

