Venice Shorts: Long-Time Local Assumes Seat on Neighborhood Council

Navy Street Resident Fran Solomon Brings 50 Years of Community Passion to the Neighborhood Council.

By Nick Antonicello

Fran Solomon, who refers to Venice as “the people’s beach,” was elected Tuesday evening to fill an unexpired term on the Venice Neighborhood Council in a selection process that included four other applicants.

After a second round of voting, Solomon was elected by a vote of 11-9.

Solomon, who’s late husband Jeffrey recently passed will be having a park bench at the beach named in his honor this Saturday at 9AM.

A current member of the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the VNC, Solomon is a former legislative deputy for West Hollywood Councilmember John Heilman, who also served several terms as Mayor and was an advocate for the incorporation of that municipality.

Solomon served West Hollywood from 1993-2015.

Now retired, Solomon is continuing her public service on the all-volunteer, 21-member local advisory body.

A co-owner of the Venice Beach Walking Tours with her husband until 2020, Solomon sees motorized devices on OFW as a quality-of-life issue for locals and believes there is a need for affordable housing here in Venice.

The newly minted VNC member took her place on the dais for Tuesday’s meeting, but could not participate until officially sworn to office.

The picture here is moments after learning of her selection by the board.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the deliberations of this Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com