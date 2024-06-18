Abbot Kinney Is Getting a New Training Apparel Store

Items Available in the Store Are Set to Include the Aerosilver Established Tee and the Tetra-Lite Cargo High Rib Jogger

By Zach Armstrong

Abbot Kinney Blvd. will soon be home to the fourth retail location of ASRV’s training apparel collection after other SoCal outposts in Glendale, San Diego and Beverly Hills.

The premium brand will establish its latest outpost at 1410 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Some top-selling items from the apparel company available in the store are set to include the Aerosilver Established Tee, the Tetra-Lite Cargo High Rib Jogger and the Tetra-Lite Standard Zip Jogger.

Founded in 2014 by San Diego entrepreneur Jay Barton, the training apparel initially started with a slim-fit jogging pant before evolving into a premium collection made with technological fabrics including Polygiene antibacterial technology, Tetra Lite and Silver Lite fabric, according to Fashion Network. All its garments are made in South Korea.

The Abbot Kinney Blvd. opening comes nearly half-a-year after its opening at the Caruso’s Americana at Brand shopping center, as ASRV has its eyes set on international growth. After the premium brand saw distribution of its collections reach more than 80 U.S. Equinox gym clubs last year, wholesale development of its products are set to accelerate this year, Fashion Network reported.

“Activewear is more frequently marketed and associated with women’s fashion. Brands like Lululemon, Athleta, Outdoor Voices, Fabletics, and Alo Yoga have gained significant popularity in the women’s Activewear market.” ASRV Marketing and Growth Director Ethan Frame told FN. “However, their product lines tend to lean more towards stylish, quasi-performance apparel, catering to the aesthetic preferences of women instead of their performance training needs.”



ASRV’s Venice grand opening will take place Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a soft opening planned for June 21. More information can be found at https://asrv.com/.