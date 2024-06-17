Venice Shorts: RV Encampment Now Dominates Sidewalk on South Venice

Tables, Motorcycles, Bed Mattress and Other Household Items Populate Pedestrian Passage

By Nick Antonicello

This ever growing encampment was previously reported only to increase and grow in personal items now permanently placed on the sidewalk seemingly going nowhere anytime soon.

The stench of the RV is horrendous, and how is one allowed to gather so many items on a public right of way?

This picture was taken Thursday, June 13th and is just west of the Public Storage and Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

The accumulation of trash, stray cats and other unsightly items makes one wonder how this illegal encampment has not been shut down and moved?

For anyone who passes by cannot help but take notice of these filthy conditions.

So where are our city officials?

This kind of inhumane situation needs to be addressed yesterday!



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the encampment and RV crisis. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com