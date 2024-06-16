Venice Shorts: Owner of Mitchell’s Market Passes Away, Store Seemingly Closes

Fate of the longtime liquor store and grocer now in doubt

By Nick Antonicello

A retail favorite by locals that serviced the east Venice neighborhood of Penmar has seemingly closed its doors.

The future of Mitchell’s Market here in Venice is in doubt as the beloved owner known to his customers as Mr. Woo has died.

Located at 1915 Penmar, calls were made to this liquor store and no one picked up.

Here is a photo from his funeral service and the store has apparently remained closed since his death.

You can see flowers and notes on the padded storefront as he was buried on June 13.

For another iconic Venice locale may be gone forever.

Sources tell Yo! Venice that the property is already in negotiations with a potential new owner and developer.

Sergio Perez, the owner of the Great Western Hoagie located at 1720 Lincoln Boulevard and a member of the Outreach Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council provided the photos.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him online via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com