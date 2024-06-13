Oakwood Park to Host “Juneteenth and Community Day” This Weekend

The Day-Long Celebration Will Feature Free Food, Live Music, Face Painting, a Kids Fun Area and a Taco Truck

By Zach Armstrong

The “Juneteenth and Community Day” event is coming to Venice, CA this weekend.

On June 15 at Oakwood Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the day-long celebration will feature free food, live music, face painting, a kids fun area and a taco truck. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States, commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger announced the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas. This day is celebrated as Freedom Day.

For more information, call Tommy Walker at 323-632-1710 or email at walkertommy55@yahoo.com