(Video) Award-Winning Pianist to Premiere “Rocket Man: A Live Orchestral Experience” in Santa Monica

@yovenicenews “Rocket Man” is coming soon to Santa Monica #losangeles #santamonica #california #fyp #eltonjohn #piano #pianist #orchestra ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
April 17, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Tent-Like Structure Next to Church Has Several Components By Nick Antonicello A new encampment was set up last week and...
This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp...
The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica. ...
This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI),...
The Demonstration was Organized by the Santa Monica Coalition @yovenicenews A Santa Monica rally has held against the needle exchange...
April 16, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Self-Employed Chef Is Being Held in Lieu of Over $5M Bail By Zach Armstrong A man accused of firing...
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
Authorities Urge Individuals Who Were at The Specified Venues to Monitor Their Health The California Department of Public Health notified...
420 is coming and our friends at @Venice Kush are going to be going all out ! Check out this...
This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season. The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...
April 15, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Victim Received at Least Eight Fractures to Her Jaw, a Large Laceration to the Back of Her Head and...
April 15, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Event Is Set to Showcase a Variety of Work That Displays the Dynamic Nature of the Westside Neighborhood By...
At a press conference on Friday, City leaders announced an arrest. @yovenicenews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect...
