Venice Shorts: New Encampment Emerges at 6th & Broadway

Tent-Like Structure Next to Church Has Several Components

By Nick Antonicello

A new encampment was set up last week and according to area residents, drug use is evident.

The exact location is 6th & Broadway in the Oakwood neighborhood of Venice.

Locals are concerned about the drug use taking place so close to a church, as the encampment is a series of structures, tarps and other items that are now occupying the sidewalk and creating a deterrent for pedestrian access.

This image was taken Tuesday, April 16th.

According to those area residents, there have been disturbances from this encampment.

It is unclear how many individuals are living in this structure at this time.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the RV and encampment crisis in the neighborhood. Have an encampment or RV issue, contact Antonicello via-email at nantoni@mindspring.com