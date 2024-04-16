Measles Infected Traveler Visited Santa Monica Pier, Public Health Officials Warn

Authorities Urge Individuals Who Were at The Specified Venues to Monitor Their Health

The California Department of Public Health notified authorities of a measles case after a non-resident recently traveled throughout L.A. County, including spots on the Westside.

The individual traversed within the city from March 30 to April 1. On Sunday March 31, this person was present at the Santa Monica Pier and at Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1. Later that same day, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., they were at the El Torito Mexican Restaurant at 13715 Fiji Way in Marina Del Rey.

Authorities urge individuals who were present at these venues during the aforementioned time periods to monitor their health, as they may be at risk of contracting measles within 21 days of exposure.

Authorities also advise those potentially exposed to confirm their measles vaccination status and seek medical guidance if unvaccinated or unsure of their immunization history.

Measles, a highly contagious airborne disease, presents symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash. Complications can be severe, particularly for vulnerable populations like young children and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The full list of times and places where the individual was present at are as follows:

Saturday, 3/30/24

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.)

Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (time not yet determined)

Universal Studios – 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608

Buca Di Beppo – 1000 Universal Studios Blvd, Universal City, CA 91608 (appx. 12 p.m.)

Cletus Chicken Shack in Universal Studies — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (appx. 4 p.m.)

Lard Lad Doughnuts and EC Food Truck in Universal Studios — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (time not yet determined)

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream — 445 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (time not yet determined)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Sunday, 3/31/24

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (5:30 a.m. -8 a.m.)

Jack in the Box–1127 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301 (appx. 11:00 a.m.)

Santa Monica Pier—Santa Monica, CA 90401

Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (time not yet determined)

El Torito Mexican Restaurant — 13715 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 (6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Monday, 4/1/24