April 16, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Measles Infected Traveler Visited Santa Monica Pier, Public Health Officials Warn

Authorities Urge Individuals Who Were at The Specified Venues to Monitor Their Health

The California Department of Public Health notified authorities of a measles case after a non-resident recently traveled throughout L.A. County, including spots on the Westside.

The individual traversed within the city from March 30 to April 1. On Sunday March 31, this person was present at the Santa Monica Pier and at Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1. Later that same day, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., they were at the El Torito Mexican Restaurant at 13715 Fiji Way in Marina Del Rey. 

Authorities urge individuals who were present at these venues during the aforementioned time periods to monitor their health, as they may be at risk of contracting measles within 21 days of exposure.

Authorities also advise those potentially exposed to confirm their measles vaccination status and seek medical guidance if unvaccinated or unsure of their immunization history.

Measles, a highly contagious airborne disease, presents symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash. Complications can be severe, particularly for vulnerable populations like young children and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The full list of times and places where the individual was present at are as follows:

Saturday, 3/30/24

  • Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (5:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.)
  • Denny’s – 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (time not yet determined)
  • Universal Studios – 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608
  • Buca Di Beppo – 1000 Universal Studios Blvd, Universal City, CA 91608 (appx. 12 p.m.)
  • Cletus Chicken Shack in Universal Studies — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (appx. 4 p.m.)
  • Lard Lad Doughnuts and EC Food Truck in Universal Studios — 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608 (time not yet determined)
  • Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream — 445 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (time not yet determined)
  • Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045

Sunday, 3/31/24

  • Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045 (5:30 a.m. -8 a.m.)
  • Jack in the Box–1127 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301 (appx. 11:00 a.m.)
  • Santa Monica Pier—Santa Monica, CA 90401
  • Pier Gear — 380 Santa Monica Pier #1, Santa Monica, CA 90401 (time not yet determined)
  • El Torito Mexican Restaurant — 13715 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 (6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
  • Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Monday, 4/1/24

  • Sheraton Gateway Hotel — 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90045
  • Denny’s – 5535 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045 (time not yet determined)
in News
Related Posts
News, Video

420 is coming and our friends at Venice Kush are going to be going all out !

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

420 is coming and our friends at @Venice Kush are going to be going all out ! Check out this...
News

Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season.  The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
News

Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...

Photo: GoFundMe
Hard, News

GoFundMe Raises Over $84K for Venice Canal Attack Victim

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

The Victim Received at Least Eight Fractures to Her Jaw, a Large Laceration to the Back of Her Head and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Venice Arts on Venice Beach” to be Hosted by Traci Park

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

The Event Is Set to Showcase a Variety of Work That Displays the Dynamic Nature of the Westside Neighborhood By...
News, Video

(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

At a press conference on Friday, City leaders announced an arrest. @yovenicenews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Rules Committee Offers Third Attempt at Revising VNC Board Composition

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Standing Committee offers more district representation in a new version that could not muster a two-third’s majority not once, but...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Marina del Rey After Shots Fired from Rooftop

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk According to multiple reports including from...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Breaking News, News

LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
News

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
News

YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...
News

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR