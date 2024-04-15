Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly skilled, is accepting enrollment for its dance camps this summer.

Every week is themed related to a popular kid movie, show or pop culture moment. Campers will learn dance moves and memorize lines, in addition to creating fun projects, playing games and watching movies related to the theme. At the end of the week, campers will perform a short show culminating what they’ve learned.

Open to children ages 3 to 14, Sophie Dance West camps this summer are centered around the magical moments of Willy Wonka, Trolls, Taylor Swift, Bluey and Frozen.

Sophie Dance West campers are welcomed with fun and loving teachers to help them make new friends, learning new dance moves and tricks, and trying their hand at acting — all within the safety of a fun-filled day of games, crafts, and of course, dancing.

“We pride ourselves in making heart to heart connections with all of our students and families, allowing our place of business to not just be where we work, but where we extend our family to yours — allowing your children to feel safe, secure, loved and taken care of,” said co-owners Sophie Pierce, Kat Rodriguez and Braelinn Johnson.

Over the summer, Sophie Dance West offers full day camps, half day camps, dance incentives and musical theatre camps with dates and details published on https://sophiedancewestside.com/camps. Register today and reserve your spot.