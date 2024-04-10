Upcoming Fundraiser to Support the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument

The Statue Honors the More Than 1,000 Japanese Americans in the L.A. Area Who Were Deported to the Manzanar Internment Camp

By Zach Armstrong

A celebration of the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument will be followed by a fundraiser dinner in support of the statue on Thursday, April 18.

The seventh annual commemoration of VJAMM will take place at the northwest corner of Venice and Lincoln from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Afterward, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., a fundraiser will occur at the “Hama Sushi” restaurant located at 213 Windward Ave. 10% of the dinner sales will support VJAMM for education outreach and maintenance. The funds will also go toward the annual Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage grant which encourages college students to speak out against injustices and helps the Manzanar Committee attend the Manzanar pilgrimage.

The statue, situated at the corner of Venice and Lincoln, honors the more than 1,000 Japanese Americans in the L.A. area who were deported to the Manzanar internment camp in 1942. The memorial features quotes from Manzanar detainees (some of whom attended its dedication ceremony) along with a description of the injustice of internment. It was dedicated in 2017.For more information, go to https://venicejamm.org/.