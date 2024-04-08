Fire Station 63’s Annual Pancake Breakfast to Feature Coloring Table, DJ and More

This Tradition Is Organized Annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club

Fire Station 63 invites families to its Annual Pancake Breakfast on May 11 from 8 a.m. to Noon. Hosted by Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, the event promises a Fire Station-themed photo booth alongside a pancake feast. Located at 1930 Shell Ave., attendees will relish in pancakes prepared by local firefighters and served by members of the rotary club.

A myriad of activities awaits, including a DJ, fire station tours, a jumper, coloring table, fire safety demonstrations, and a t-shirt sale. All proceeds from the event support Fire Station 63 and honor the dedication of local firefighters. This cherished tradition is organized annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, a distinguished member of Rotary International, boasting a network of over 1.2 million leaders committed to humanitarian service and global goodwill.

For those interested in joining the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, meetings are held every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Whiskey Red’s, 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292.

Visit playasunrise.org for further details. More information on the upcoming pancake breakfast can also be found at https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2024/04/07/pancake-2/.