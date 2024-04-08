April 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Fire Station 63’s Annual Pancake Breakfast to Feature Coloring Table, DJ and More

This Tradition Is Organized Annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club

Fire Station 63 invites families to its Annual Pancake Breakfast on May 11 from 8 a.m. to Noon. Hosted by Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, the event promises a Fire Station-themed photo booth alongside a pancake feast. Located at 1930 Shell Ave., attendees will relish in pancakes prepared by local firefighters and served by members of the rotary club.

A myriad of activities awaits, including a DJ, fire station tours, a jumper, coloring table, fire safety demonstrations, and a t-shirt sale. All proceeds from the event support Fire Station 63 and honor the dedication of local firefighters. This cherished tradition is organized annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, a distinguished member of Rotary International, boasting a network of over 1.2 million leaders committed to humanitarian service and global goodwill.

For those interested in joining the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, meetings are held every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Whiskey Red’s, 13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292. 

Visit playasunrise.org for further details. More information on the upcoming pancake breakfast can also be found at https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2024/04/07/pancake-2/.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Waves Knife on Ocean Front Walk, Arrest Made

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

No Injuries Were Reported By Zach Armstrong A woman was arrested on Monday after threatening passersby on Venice Beach’s Ocean...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Marks Several Spots in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

The Incident Comes Months After Another Potential Act of Anti-semitism Occurred Less Than 2.5 Miles Away By Zach Armstrong Local...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

1920s Spanish Revival Home in Palisades Hits Market at $3.8M

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

It Is One of the Earliest Homes Constructed on the Bluffs and Located Just Five Houses Away From Ocean Cliff...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Boat & Vessel Owners Town Hall Taking Place Tuesday

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Attendees Will Receive Information on Vessel Property Statements, Ownership Verification, Assessment Procedures and Registration Protocols Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, upbeat

This is Santa Monica’s First-Ever Poet Laureate

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Her Work Touches Subjects of Personal Narrative, Individual/Cultural Identity, Philosophy, and Spirituality By Zach Armstrong As part of an effort...
News, upbeat

Lineup Announced for This Year’s “Marina Culture Jam”

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Three-Part Series Promises Live Performances, Arts and Crafts, and Cultural Learning Activities The 2024 Marina Culture Jam series is...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Closed and Empty Storefronts Populate Oceanfront Walk

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Road to Recovery Has Been Slow and Steady for This Resilient International Tourist Destination By Nick Antonicello Is the...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC...

Photo: Facebook: @Nalu Vida Venice
Dining, News

Tropical Bar & Grille Opening Soon in Venice’s Washington Square

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

The President of Venice Duck Brewery and CEO of Casa Rica Tequila Have Teamed up to Take the Place of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man With Metal Pole Acts Threateningly Over a Receipt

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Police Responded to the Mar Vista Business By Zach Armstrong Officers responded to a call on Tuesday over a dispute...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops The Annenberg Community Beach...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Block Tourists and Locals

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Residents on this walk street seek assistance from city officials By Nick Antonicello  Park Avenue, one of the popular walk...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Rite Aid on Lincoln Blvd. Set to Close in Coming Weeks

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Store Was Not Mentioned in a Previously Announced List of Rite Aids Set to Close In 2024 By Zach...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been sentenced to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR