April 5, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Closed and Empty Storefronts Populate Oceanfront Walk

The Road to Recovery Has Been Slow and Steady for This Resilient International Tourist Destination

By Nick Antonicello

Is the Venice Boardwalk back on a road to recovery?

A cursory review of the vacancy rate along Oceanfront Walk (OFW) here in Venice is quite high, with at least three dozen or so storefronts and retailers closed as of Tuesday, April 2nd.

With It’s Sugar about to close its doors, it will join Ben & Jerry’s as just another vacant retailer along the beach that is becoming more the norm than the exception.

While sources tell Yo! Venice there has been a considerable spike in rents along Oceanfront Walk, in all the time I have lived in Venice I have never seen the vacancies at these levels.

However when compared to the Third Street Promenade of Santa Monica, Venice seems to be holding it’s own from an economic standpoint.

Many believe the pandemic had a considerable impact at the beach coupled with an out-of-control homeless crisis that seems to have subsided, and with things coming back to some degree as to the crowds and tourists here in Venice, the vacancy rate has clearly spiked.

As I strolled along the boardwalk Tuesday afternoon and several prominent locales remain for lease, the volume of visitors seemed higher than usual as this week was Spring Break for many high schools, colleges and universities.

Approximately 28,000 people visit Venice on an annual basis.  

Venice Beach currently  has a population of some 40,000 people since 2021 and Venice is ranked as the #3 most walkable neighborhood in Los Angeles. Muscle Beach, the popular outdoor gym on the boardwalk,  has over 100 years of history and was recently restored and renovated during the pandemic.

With the crowds seemingly returning, the beach and boardwalk will always be an obvious tourist destination and economic engine, but maybe the time has come for LA city officials to think about a workable plan of action moving forward as issues like homelessness need to be seriously addressed as LA begins the process of hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics as Venice will in all probability be an obvious stop by those in attendance during that 17-day international extravaganza.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and serves on the Oceanfront Walk Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org). Have a take or tip all things Venice? E-mail the author at nanntoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC...

Photo: Facebook: @Nalu Vida Venice
Dining, News

Tropical Bar & Grille Opening Soon in Venice’s Washington Square

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

The President of Venice Duck Brewery and CEO of Casa Rica Tequila Have Teamed up to Take the Place of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man With Metal Pole Acts Threateningly Over a Receipt

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Police Responded to the Mar Vista Business By Zach Armstrong Officers responded to a call on Tuesday over a dispute...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops The Annenberg Community Beach...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Block Tourists and Locals

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Residents on this walk street seek assistance from city officials By Nick Antonicello  Park Avenue, one of the popular walk...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Rite Aid on Lincoln Blvd. Set to Close in Coming Weeks

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Store Was Not Mentioned in a Previously Announced List of Rite Aids Set to Close In 2024 By Zach...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been sentenced to...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Venice Family Clinic Expands Mental Health Services in Redondo Beach

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

This Partnership Extends a Long-Standing Relationship That Began in 1999 The Venice Family Clinic has teamed up with Beach Cities...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

 LAFD Extinguishes House Fire in Mar Vista

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

The Cause of the Fire Is Under Investigation By Zach Armstrong A one-story Mar Vista home was engulfed in flames...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This $5M, Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Hits the Market

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

Additional amenities include a private office, study and a three-car garage Tucked behind a gated drive, a nearly $5 million...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @yovenicenews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Backslide at Hampton & Rose

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Encampments reappear at what was once ground zero for homelessness here in Venice By Nick Antonicello  When new leadership emerged...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pacific Resident Theatre Presents Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat”

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Mankowitz Later Adapted the Play Into an Oscar-Winning Short Film Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat,”...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers to Speak Out on Harassment Endured at Santa Monica Hampton Inn

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

The Hotel Is One of Five Hotels in the Charter City That Are Still in a Labor Dispute By Zach...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR