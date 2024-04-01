Venice Family Clinic Expands Mental Health Services in Redondo Beach

This Partnership Extends a Long-Standing Relationship That Began in 1999

The Venice Family Clinic has teamed up with Beach Cities Health District to offer mental health services to young people aged 12-25. The collaboration, housed at allcove Beach Cities in Redondo Beach, aims to enhance access to mental health care and enhance outcomes for youth facing mental health challenges across the South Bay.

This partnership extends a long-standing relationship that began in 1999, when Beach Cities Health District provided clinic space for South Bay Family Health Care (later merging with Venice Family Clinic) to deliver primary care in Redondo Beach.

Through this expanded collaboration, Venice Family Clinic supplies a dedicated mental health therapist at allcove Beach Cities, offering individual and group therapy sessions Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The services provided at allcove Beach Cities include trauma processing, disordered thinking management, and guidance for future decisions, reflecting the commitment to youth mental wellness and community support.