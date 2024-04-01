April 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Venice Family Clinic Expands Mental Health Services in Redondo Beach

This Partnership Extends a Long-Standing Relationship That Began in 1999

The Venice Family Clinic has teamed up with Beach Cities Health District to offer mental health services to young people aged 12-25. The collaboration, housed at allcove Beach Cities in Redondo Beach, aims to enhance access to mental health care and enhance outcomes for youth facing mental health challenges across the South Bay.

This partnership extends a long-standing relationship that began in 1999, when Beach Cities Health District provided clinic space for South Bay Family Health Care (later merging with Venice Family Clinic) to deliver primary care in Redondo Beach. 

Through this expanded collaboration, Venice Family Clinic supplies a dedicated mental health therapist at allcove Beach Cities, offering individual and group therapy sessions Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The services provided at allcove Beach Cities include trauma processing, disordered thinking management, and guidance for future decisions, reflecting the commitment to youth mental wellness and community support.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Serial Sex Offender Faces Eight Year Prison Sentence

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

A Separate Sexual Assault Case Is Being Investigated by SMPD By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been sentenced to...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

 LAFD Extinguishes House Fire in Mar Vista

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

The Cause of the Fire Is Under Investigation By Zach Armstrong A one-story Mar Vista home was engulfed in flames...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This $5M, Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Hits the Market

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

Additional amenities include a private office, study and a three-car garage Tucked behind a gated drive, a nearly $5 million...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @yovenicenews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Backslide at Hampton & Rose

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Encampments reappear at what was once ground zero for homelessness here in Venice By Nick Antonicello  When new leadership emerged...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pacific Resident Theatre Presents Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat”

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Mankowitz Later Adapted the Play Into an Oscar-Winning Short Film Pacific Resident Theatre is presenting Wolf Mankowitz’s “The Bespoke Overcoat,”...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hotel Workers to Speak Out on Harassment Endured at Santa Monica Hampton Inn

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

The Hotel Is One of Five Hotels in the Charter City That Are Still in a Labor Dispute By Zach...
Hard, News

Broadway Elementary to Host Spring Auction

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Proceeds Will Directly Benefit the Students of Broadway Elementary Broadway Elementary School is hosting its annual Spring Auction, featuring a...

Photo: Fig Tree
Hard, News

Venice’s Fig Tree Cafe to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from to enjoy an unobstructed view Fig Tree, the beachside café in...
News, Video

 (Video) Philz Coffee Set to Close Westside Location Next Month

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

The Franchise Recently Made Headlines for Changing Headquarters @yovenicenews Philz is closing its Santa Monica shop #coffeeaddict #coffee #coffeeshop #losangeles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Should DogTown Be Renamed Tentsville, USA?

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Two Tents Saddled Directly on Lincoln at the Entrance of Just Tires! By Nick Antonicello Just Tires, located at 801...
News, Video

(Video) Workers Strike at Luxury Hotel in Downtown Santa Monica

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Unite Here Local 11 Recently Announced a Contract Was Ratified at 34 Hotels @yovenicenews Workers are striking at Proper...

Photo: CicLAvia
News, upbeat

Over Five Miles of Venice Blvd. to Temporarily Close, Become Public Park in April

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

The Initiative, Which Started in 2010, Aims to Connect Communities and Promote Sustainable Transportation Options On Sunday, April 21 from...

Photo: Google
Hard, News

Q + A on Building Possibilities for CD-11’s Bridge Housing Parcel

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

We Asked Mark Ryavec to Weigh-in on His Initial Assessment and Reaction to What Is Being Proposed By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

City Commences Phase 2 of Beach Restoration Project

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

The Project Will Enlarge the Habitat for Significant Native Species, Including the Federally Threatened Western Snowy Plover Phase 2 of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR