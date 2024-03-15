March 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Family Health Clinic

Venice Family Clinic Announces Inaugural HEART Gala to Celebrate Health and Art

Event Honors Creative Community and Supporters of Vital Health Care Services

Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit community health center dedicated to providing quality health care to those in need, introduced its inaugural HEART Gala. The HEART (Health + Art) initiative by Venice Family Clinic celebrates a community committed to health, art, creativity, and social justice. For the first time, influential creatives, philanthropists, and celebrities will come together to honor the HEART community and recognize individuals who support the Clinic’s essential healthcare services, with the backing of The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation as a gala sponsor. Artist Morleigh Steinberg and musician The Edge, longtime advocates of Venice Family Clinic, will be presented with the first-ever HEART Award at the event on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 3Labs in Culver City, CA.

“The HEART Gala is a celebration of the creative community that drives Venice Family Clinic. We are thrilled to acknowledge the profound legacy of imaginative and innovative individuals partnering with us to advocate for healthcare access for all while also raising funds for the Clinic’s vital programs and services,” stated Naveena Ponnusamy, Venice Family Clinic’s Chief Development and Communications Officer.

Morleigh and The Edge expressed their gratitude, stating, “It is an honor to accept the first-ever HEART Award from Venice Family Clinic, an organization that deeply resonates with us. We look forward to an unforgettable evening celebrating what we can achieve together.”

Morleigh and The Edge embody the spirit of HEART through their dedication to the arts and health equity. Morleigh, a second-generation Angeleno, is a dance artist, creative consultant, and Co-Founder of ARCANE Space, a gallery in Venice that provides emerging artists with exhibition opportunities. She has toured globally with her dance companies and has collaborated with renowned artists, including U2, as a creative consultant since 1992. The Edge, best known as the lead guitarist for the legendary rock band U2, is a musician, singer, and songwriter. Recently, Morleigh and The Edge returned from Las Vegas, where U2 completed a 40-night run of ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,’ a groundbreaking show that fused music, art, and technology to create an unparalleled immersive live music experience. Both are enthusiastic supporters of the Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction, with Morleigh opening ARCANE Space for studio tours during the Venice Art Walk and The Edge donating photography for display and sale in the benefit auction.

Health and art have been intertwined in the culture of Venice Family Clinic since 1979 when volunteers and artists organized the first-ever Venice Family Clinic Art Walk + Auction. The inaugural HEART Gala will coincide with the 45th anniversary of the Venice Art Walk, featuring nearly 200 artists from May 10-19, 2024. Proceeds from the auction will also support Venice Family Clinic’s programs and services, ensuring continued healthcare availability for 45,000 people in need across Los Angeles County.

More details about the HEART Gala and Venice Art Walk will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. Learn more at venicefamilyclinic.org/HEARTGala.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Upcoming Mar Vista Book Sale Includes $1 Book Deals

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

One Free Book Will Be Given per Child By Zach Armstrong Friends of the Mar Vista Library will hold its...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Tourism Board to Host Career Day

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

The itinerary includes visits to the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, Tony P’s Dockside Grill and The Ritz-Carlton The Marina...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Considered Sweeping By-Law Revisions via Special Zoom Meeting

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

A major shift in board composition from at-large membership to ten individual and localized units fails to receive the required...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Detectives Are Actively Locating/Obtaining Surveillance Footage By Zach Armstrong An assault investigation is underway after a man reportedly struck a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Possibly Linked to Child Abduction Fears in Mar Vista Last Month Arrested on Unrelated Charge

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Numerous Comments Showed That Neighbors Were Familiar With the Van and Concerned With the Driver’s Actions By Zach Armstrong A...

Photo: Starbird Chicken
Dining, News

California Chicken Franchise to Open Third L.A. Spot in Marina del Rey

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

The Location Will Serve a Limited-Time Menu, Boasting Its Bahn MI Sandwich, Loaded Bahn MI Tender Box and Vietnamese Sticky...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Rain-Induced Mudslides Shut Down Key Routes in Malibu and Topanga, Causing Delays

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Caltrans Warns of Traffic Woes and Full Closures as Rock and Mudslides Hit  By Dolores Quintana Caltrans District 7 announced...
News

(Video) Dredging Effort Underway at Marina del Rey Harbor

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

Set to be complete by May, the project is set to remove up to 500,000 cubic yards of sediment @yovenicenews...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

VNC to Unveil Proposal for Board Composition and Stakeholder Voting

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

The new board composition will focus on geographic area representation The Venice Neighborhood Council is set to conduct a special...

Photo: The Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences
News

96th Academy Awards: Surprises, Triumphs, and Memorable Moments, Full List of Winners

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

Unexpected Losses to Unforgettable Performances at the 96th Academy Awards Ceremony By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s biggest night is over, and...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley Buy Palisades Mansion for $10.6M

March 11, 2024

Read more
March 11, 2024

The property boasts a grand formal entryway, a sweeping staircase, and a vaulted ceiling Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and TV producer...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Man Facing Charges for Alleged $10M Covid-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

March 10, 2024

Read more
March 10, 2024

He is accused of submitting falsified tax documents and business records A Marina Del Rey man, Craig David Davis, 50,...

Photo: Pier Communications
News, upbeat

Pier Ferris Wheel to Celebrate International Women’s Day Tonight with Purple, Green and White Patterns

March 8, 2024

Read more
March 8, 2024

These Colors Trace Back to the Women’s Social and Political Union in the United Kingdom in 1908 Pacific Park’s Ferris...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Nominations Sought for Award that Honors Venice Teachers

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Criteria for Candidates Include Having a Minimum Three Years of Commitment to Education The Joëlle Award for Excellence in Education,...
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR