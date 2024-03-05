March 6, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life and they believe that to heal the world, you must first heal yourself, which is where their Reset cleanse comes in.

The OWL Reset combines the wisdom of Chinese medicine, ayurveda and chronobiology. On the Reset, their broth elixirs and plant-based shakes work synergistically to provide a simple, powerful way to maintain your gastrointestinal health and digestion.

Broth is an effective way to treat intestinal permeability, but OWL Venice bone broth elixirs aren’t like other traditional stock. They are free of inflammatory foods like onion and garlic, and simmered with healing herbs that reduce inflammation, heal the gut and aid in digestion. They are formulated to be sipped like tea and provide healing benefits from both the plants and bones.

While other cleanse programs deplete the body of essential nutrients, the OWL Reset is formulated to nourish the body, heal the gut and promote holistic wellness. Packed with healing herbs, minerals, collagen, protein and key superfoods, this is a modern day cleanse that helps people curb cravings and manage weight while restoring and repairing the gastrointestinal system, commonly known as the gut.

But, why reset?

OWL founder Lindsey Wilson says the word cleanse implies that you may not already be clean to begin with, but your body is actually healing itself all the time.

“Our body uses about 60% of its energy on digesting food. So, the idea of switching to an all-liquid reset is that the body is able to spend less energy digesting food and more energy doing what it does best, which is repairing and healing the body,” Wilson says.

Currently, OWL offers chicken, turkey, beef, bison and vegan mineral broth elixirs in a four-, six- and eight-day reset cleanse program to heal and seal the gut. Each day of the Reset comprises three broth elixirs and three organic mylkshakes, a nourishing blend of hemp hearts, veggies, roots and functional herbs designed to improve digestive performance and reduce inflammation.

“Resetting helps you re-establish healthier habits and reconnect you with those hunger cues so you realize when you’re eating because you’re hungry versus when you’re eating because you’re tired, lonely, stressed or sad,” Wilson said.

A beneficial time to detoxify the body and tap into increased energy and confidence, clearer skin, reduced stress, stable adrenals and a healthier lifestyle, is spring, right around the corner.

“Spring and summer are the best times to have a lower caloric intake. A traditional reset I would recommend only in summer because it is hotter and the body is better able to digest raw foods,” Wilson said. “However, the OWL Reset is designed to be done year-round because of its warm broths and whole fruit and vegetable shakes.”

OWL products are void of common food allergens such as gluten, dairy, garlic, nuts, onion, added sugar and inflammatory ingredients. Using chronobiology, the idea of eating foods at a specific time of day based on a living organism’s utilization of light as indirect energy, each ingredient in the reset intentionally considers alignment with circadian rhythm. This supports prime digestion and absorption of nutrients morning, afternoon and evening.

If you feel hungry during the reset, OWL includes a list of cleanse-approved foods that won’t negate the benefits of the Reset. Because there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to health and nutrition, OWL encourages listening to your body and finding routines, practices and preferences that work for you.

“The OWL Reset is designed for bio-individuality, taking into account those who have to follow various restrictive diets or protocols to heal digestive issues, those with autoimmune conditions, or anyone that has a compromised gut. We work with a specific list of ingredients to make the reset as approachable as possible,” Wilson said. OWL Venice products are sold throughout Los Angeles county and OWL’s brick and mortar location in Venice at 1613 Abbot Kinney Boulevard. To explore bone broth elixirs, mylkshakes, supplements and skincare products and learn more about the OWL Reset, visit owlvenice.com.

in News
Related Posts
News

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

By Susan Payne “Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.” Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this....

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook)
Hard, News

Inaugural Abbot Kinney One Race Coming this Weekend

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Race Various Race Categories Catering to Different Age Groups and Expertise Levels Venice Run Club will hold the inaugural...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Health, News, Wellness

Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams  IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Custody After Breaking Into Woman’s Residence, Masturbating While She Slept

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Man Was Arrested for Burglary, Indecent Exposure and Attempt to Commit Rape By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Raging Fire Burns Home Still Under Construction to the Ground

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Witnesses Reported Garbage Catching Fire as the Root Cause By Zach Armstrong An investigation was pursued into the cause of...

Photo: Venice V Hotel
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How a Local Entrepreneur Restored Venice’s Historic Waldorf Hotel

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Upcoming Hearing Will Determine if the Restaurant Can Serve Alcohol By Nick Antonicello The Waldorf hotel on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator  This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings According to a report by...

Photo: Big Blue Bus
Hard, News

Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica  By Zach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC By Nick Antonicello  Mike Newhouse, a resident...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Update: DSW Taking Over 99 Cent Store Space on Lincoln

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Designer Shoe Warehouse retailer will assume some 15,000 square feet of retail space next to Whole Foods By Nick Antonicello  ...

Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream
Dining, News

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck By Zach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: What Will Become of the Old 99 Cents Store Location?

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Closed Since January, It Remains Unclear Who Will Occupy This Space at 201 Lincoln Boulevard By Nick Antonicello The future...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond” By Zach Armstrong Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR