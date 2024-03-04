El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight

Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this contemporary residence bathed in dramatic light offers a captivating ambiance.

Boasting canyon and partial ocean views, the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight, expansive windows, spacious rooms, and sizable decks. The main level features a circular flow, including a spacious living room with high ceilings, a den area, and a kitchen that opens to an expansive deck. Two bedrooms, one en-suite, further enhance the functionality of this level.

Ascending to the second level reveals a large primary suite with a generous deck showcasing views, along with an additional bedroom or office space.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/615-Palmera-Ave_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28424-37772?from=srp-list-card