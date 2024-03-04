March 4, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight

Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this contemporary residence bathed in dramatic light offers a captivating ambiance. 

Boasting canyon and partial ocean views, the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight, expansive windows, spacious rooms, and sizable decks. The main level features a circular flow, including a spacious living room with high ceilings, a den area, and a kitchen that opens to an expansive deck. Two bedrooms, one en-suite, further enhance the functionality of this level.

Ascending to the second level reveals a large primary suite with a generous deck showcasing views, along with an additional bedroom or office space. 

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/615-Palmera-Ave_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28424-37772?from=srp-list-card

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator  This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings According to a report by...

Photo: Big Blue Bus
Hard, News

Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica  By Zach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC By Nick Antonicello  Mike Newhouse, a resident...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Update: DSW Taking Over 99 Cent Store Space on Lincoln

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Designer Shoe Warehouse retailer will assume some 15,000 square feet of retail space next to Whole Foods By Nick Antonicello  ...

Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream
Dining, News

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck By Zach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: What Will Become of the Old 99 Cents Store Location?

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Closed Since January, It Remains Unclear Who Will Occupy This Space at 201 Lincoln Boulevard By Nick Antonicello The future...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond” By Zach Armstrong Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Photo: Ericka Wiley
News, upbeat

The Yo! Venice Interview: Ericka Wiley Makes Her Case for a Seat on the L.A. Bench

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Public Defender promotes progressive Democratic Party, labor endorsements in this competitive three-way race come March 5 By Nick Antonicello Most...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Marina Freeway Cleaned and Cleared

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

After reporting on a string of RV’s and campers at this site in Del Rey, LA city officials removed all...

Photo One: Dolores Quintana
News

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series...

Photo: Reality Center
Hard, News

Downtown Wellness Center Bridges Gap Between Psychedelics and Meditation

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

The Center Has Partnered With Local Agencies and Gave Free Sessions to Around 500 Veterans in Two Years By Zach...

Photo: Venice Surfing Association
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: “Grom” Day Coming This Sunday

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Registration runs through Wednesday, February 28  By Nick Antonicello  The Venice Surfing Association (VSA) will be hosting it’s annual Grom...

Photo: The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners
Hard, News

Iconic Venice Beach Sculpture and Landmark to be Removed, Returned to Artist’s Property

February 26, 2024

Read more
February 26, 2024

Since the Money, Effort or Desire to Purchase the Piece Appears to Not Be There, the Artist Wants It Back...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR