Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica

By Zach Armstrong

Beginning March 10, Big Blue Bus will station “transit safety officers” at certain bus stops and on high-traffic routes. The West L.A. metro system says this is part of a broader initiative to enhance safety, convenience and attractiveness.

Good Guard Security, a California-based firm that signed a $2.2 million, five and a half-year contract with Santa Monica City Council last year, will provide the officers in partnership with the transit system.

According to Good Guard’s website, the firm provides both armed and unarmed security services. A BBB news release doesn’t specify whether the guards will be armed, but describes them as “specially trained.”

Announcement of BBB’s partnership with Good Guard comes about eight months after City Council approved its contract with the private firm to provide overnight security in parking facilities and adjacent areas.

Earlier that year, the City piloted a six-month program with Good Guard for overnight security in downtown parking structures. It was successful, according to council agenda item, with results such as a 48% decrease in calls for service, a 60% decrease in calls on burglary theft from motor vehicles and Good Guard assigning six guards with a supervisor within 24 hours notice when needed on the Promenade.

“Big Blue Bus has long maintained an exceptionally clean, safe, and secure system,” said Anuj Gupta, director of Santa Monica Department of Transportation, in a statement. “We are introducing transit safety officers as another component of our multilayered approach to safety and customer experience, and to provide greater support to our dedicated riders and employees.”

According to BBB, the officers will provide the following services: