February 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) This Pianist Dazzles Venice Boardwalk

Visitors of Venice Boardwalk Can Check Out this Pianist

@yovenicenews Check out this pianist on the Venice Boardwalk #venicebeach #venice #piano #pianist #musician #music #fyp #losangeles #california ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
in Hard, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Rain, Rain Go Away! But RVs Stay For Another Day

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

RV Situation remains the same up and down Indiana Avenue with new vehicles spilling onto Fourth Avenue.  By Nick Antonicello ...
Dining, Video

(Video) Graffiti Now Covers Former Ben & Jerry’s Storefront

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

The “Peace”, “Love”, and “Ice Cream” Signs Outside the Former Boardwalk Storefront are now Hidden by Yellow Spray Paint @yovenicenews...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Wellness Center Provides “Digital Psychedelics” to Clients

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Reality Center Uses Voice Analysis to Harmonize Vibrations, Sound and Light to Manifest a Psychedelic-like Experience @yovenicenews Reality Center, locsted...

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

A Sustainable “Air Taxi” Service Will Operate Out of West L.A.

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

Based on Images and Videos, the Aircraft’s Design Mixes a Helicopter With an Airplane By Zach Armstrong Los Angeles is...

Photo: Arcane Space
Hard, News

“20’s/20s” Exhibit at ARCANE to Showcase Emerging Artists’ Work

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

The Featured Artists Were All in Their Twenties During the 2020s ARCANE Space is set to host an exhibition showcasing...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

(Letter to Editor) Re: New RV Encampments in Del Rey

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

A Situation Emerged That Is Unnecessary and That Los Angeles Has the Laws, Money and Assets to Remedy By Clark...
Hard, Video

(Video) Hearts and Emojis Light Up Pier Ferris Wheel on Valentine’s Day

February 16, 2024

Read more
February 16, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Knew How to Accommodate Couples Celebrating the Holiday at the Pier @yovenicenews The Ferris Wheel knew how...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Firefighters Maintain Venice Condo Fire

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

The property containing three separate two-story condos  A fire damaged a condominium in Venice on Wednesday, but the swift response...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Emerging New RV Encampment Compromises Del Rey Neighborhood

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Fourteen RVs now occupy a stretch at the 90 Marina Freeway, some for years By Nick Antonicello  A chain of...
Dining, Video

(Video) Guy Fieri Stops by West L.A. to Promote Tequila Co-Founded with Sammy Hagar

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Fieri Used to Sell the Van Halen Singer’s Former Tequila Brand, Before They Joined Forces to Launch Santo Tequila @yovenicenews...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Customers Test Apple’s New AR Headsets at Promenade Store

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The Goggles Start at Over $3K @yovenicenews Customers are testing the new Apple Vision Pro at Third Street Promenade. #santamonica...
Hard, Video

(Video) See Damage of Marvin Braude Bike Trail Following Historic Storm

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The Collapsed Portion Remains Closed Off @yovenicenews Beachside bike trail remains collapsed after historic downpour. #news #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Car Collision Along Washington Blvd. Saturday Evening

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

2004 Corvette has front end rocked, but no one was injured  By Nick Antonicello   A car collision on Washington Blvd...

Photo: Pier Communications
Hard, News

Lunar New Year Event to Illuminate Pier Ferris Wheel This Weekend

February 9, 2024

Read more
February 9, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons Pacific Park on the Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR