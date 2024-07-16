July 17, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Bike Pile-up at Rose & Third

Illegally possessed bicycles find themselves on city sidewalks

By Nick Antonicello 

There is a display of bikes now being collected along the sidewalks along permanently parked vehicles that are obstructing pedestrian access. 

The photos here are from Monday, July 15th. 

Entire sidewalk access is now blocked as transients are defecating and urinating on the street in this particular location. 

The images here are an evident and growing reappearance of the unauthorized

warehousing of bicycles and bike parts on sidewalks as well as stored on the

tops of these parked trucks that have area residents troubled. 

City officials have been diligent in the past in cleaning up this area, but it seems to be this never-ending battle to hold serve and retain control of the streets and neighborhoods of Venice. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers the encampment and RV crisis. Have an encampment issue? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

Hard, News
