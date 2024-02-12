(Video) See Damage of Marvin Braude Bike Trail Following Historic Storm

The Collapsed Portion Remains Closed Off
@yovenicenews Beachside bike trail remains collapsed after historic downpour. #news #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla #california #biketrail #bike ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
February 12, 2024 Zach Armstrong
How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...
February 12, 2024 Nick Antonicello
2004 Corvette has front end rocked, but no one was injured By Nick Antonicello A car collision on Washington Blvd...
February 9, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Ferris Wheel Will Showcase Computer-Generated Lighting Featuring Lunar New Year’s Colors, Patterns, and Icons Pacific Park on the Santa...
February 9, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
A Petition Garnered Over 1,500 Signatures to Preserve the Structure @yovenicenews The lifeguard station may becomd a landmark #venicebeach #venice...
February 8, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Venice Arbor Committee in cooperation with Verdant Venice Group invites all in this celebration of California Native plants! By Nick...
February 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
An abundance of screens will be featured @yovenicenews A classic SM watering hole is set to reopen.#santamonica #california #losangeles #restaurant...
February 7, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This is what downtown SM is like under flood-warning weather. @yovenicenews Downtown Santa Monica weathers flood-warning conditions. #santamonica #california #fyp...
February 6, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Series Features Informative Talks, Discussions and Author Readings Santa Monica College continues its annual Black History Series, commencing in...
February 5, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Small business owner, private practice attorney and public advocate for mental health justice brings a new perspective to service on...
February 5, 2024 Zach Armstrong
One resident told NBC4 she was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth in personal belongings By Zach Armstrong...
February 2, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Stories Will be Compiled and Shared on its Website By Zach Armstrong Where did you meet your soulmate? Where...
February 2, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Proceeds Will Support the SMC Art Department and Events at Virginia Avenue Park. Santa Monica College is set to enchant...
February 1, 2024 Nick Antonicello
A series of carts, bicycles and other modes of shelter locked to traffic pole. By Nick Antonicello A new mobile...
February 1, 2024 Nick Antonicello
After months of inactivity, the three RV’s that plagued this church community have been cleared as of Wednesday evening (1/31/24). ...
January 31, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
First 50 Attendees of the Grand Opening Get Complimentary Sandwich With Purchase @yovenicenews Seoulmates has a new location and its...
The pavilion encompasses a professional theater, game room, office, gym, and spa. Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets,...Read more