Venice Shorts: Car Collision Along Washington Blvd. Saturday Evening

2004 Corvette has front end rocked, but no one was injured

By Nick Antonicello

A car collision on Washington Blvd saw a 2004 Chevrolet Corvette undrivable and totaled as the fiberglass shell was shattered at the point of impact and saw the right front wheel practically dislodged.

According to bystanders no one was hurt as those involved in the accident were waiting for LAPD to arrive on the scene.

The damage had the car undrivable and a tow truck was apparently called to remove the vehicle which was in front of Coco Beach Bar & Grill and across the way from Meepos & Company.