American Pie Actor Lists Venice Home for $4.9M

Actor Seann William Scott, renowned for his portrayal of the iconic Stifler in the “American Pie” series, has listed his Venice, CA, compound for $4,975,000.

The property encompasses a modern main residence and an updated historic bungalow, totaling 4,600 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and six baths on a 5,148-square-foot lot.

Architected by Kevin Mulcahy and constructed in 2004, the homes draw inspiration from light, the environment, and a minimalist palette, utilizing natural materials reminiscent of nearby mountains, forests, and sandy beaches.

The three-level main residence, crafted from steel, concrete, and glass, spans approximately 3,300 square feet. Its southeast facade is entirely composed of glass windows and sliders, offering a seamless connection to the surroundings.

The second floor hosts a spacious dining area and an open kitchen with marble surfaces, warm-wood cabinetry, and an original steel truss. Additionally, the layout includes a sitting room and a versatile office space that could serve as an extra bedroom. With thoughtful design elements reflecting the scenic locale, Scott’s property epitomizes modern living in the heart of Venice.

