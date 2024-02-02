Santa Monica Pier Calling for Love Story Submissions for the Month of Love

The Stories Will be Compiled and Shared on its Website

By Zach Armstrong

Where did you meet your soulmate? Where did you realize they were the one? Where did you propose to them? For many, these questions point to the bustling and oftentimes romantic Santa Monica Pier.

The Pier is calling for submissions of Pierside love stories to celebrate Valentine’s Day to compile and share on its official website and social media pages throughout the Month of Love. The submissions can be anything from a first date to a cute holding hands story to sharing an ice cream cone.

A previous submission from a woman named Jessica wrote “In the summer of 2017, in a record-breaking Twilight crowd, I managed to get onto the pier for the Khalid concert, where I would meet my current boyfriend. We both attended the show alone and managed to find one another in the beer garden. Well, he managed to find me. He started off with a line, something cute, and politely asked if I wanted to hang out with him during the show. I agreed, and it was the start of something lovely that grew into something life-changing. Dear Pier, thank you for the meet-cute, I am forever smitten.”

Submissions can be anonymous and made at https://www.santamonicapier.org/month-of-love.