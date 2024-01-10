January 10, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Westside Coalition invites the public to its 39th annual celebration honoring Dr. King and his legacy on Monday, Jan. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This year’s theme, “Stop the Hate, Start the Healing,” will feature speakers, performances, and award presentations.

Keynote speaker Lisa Holder, a distinguished trial attorney specializing in various legal areas, will address the audience. Recently appointed president of the Equal Justice Society in Oakland and former appointee to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force, Holder brings expertise in equal protection, education equity, employment discrimination, and constitutional policing. Notably, she drafted AB241 and AB242, legislation mandating continuing education on bias elimination for judges, attorneys, court staff, and health professionals.

Following the event, a Community Involvement Fair will occur, inviting attendees to interact with representatives from nonprofit organizations and enjoy light refreshments.

Event Information:

  • National Holiday Celebration: Monday, Jan. 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Venue: SGI-USA World Peace Ikeda Auditorium at 525 Wilshire Blvd (Parking available at 1212 7th St)
  • Live stream link and updates available on mlkjrwestside.org. Masks are encouraged.

Community Involvement Fair:

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 15, at 10:30 a.m. (following the National Holiday Celebration)
  • Venue: Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club, 1210 4th St.
  • Email involvementfair@gmail.com for further information.

Additional Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events include a tribute to Harry Belafonte on Jan. 11, a MLK Freedom Celebration on Jan. 12, and the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Concert on Jan. 13. For specific details on these events, interested individuals can reach out to the provided contacts.


